The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 3 Recap: Giraffe is Revealed

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward in case you have not watched Season 4, Episode 3 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired Oct. 7 on Fox.

“The Masked Singer” has mentioned 9021-“no” to Brian Austin Inexperienced, who’s the third celeb to be unmasked this season.

The “Beverly Hills 90210” alum, who had been disguised because the Giraffe, left the present on Wednesday night time after performing “Get Down on It,” by Kool and the Gang. (Scroll down to look at his unmasking.)

Not one of the present’s panelists discovered that it was Inexperienced — together with Robin Thicke, though the 2 had been childhood mates.

“We had been finest mates for like three years,” Inexperienced mentioned. “We might spend each night time both at his home or at my home. We went tenting. We did all kinds of stuff collectively. If anyone was going to acknowledge my voice on this costume it was going to be him. He is aware of the rhythm of how I converse, the sound, the tone of my voice, all of that. He is aware of my voice higher than anybody, in all probability other than my mother and father and my household, and my children.”

As an alternative, it was visitor panelist Joel McHale who truly got here closest, naming Inexperienced’s “90210” co-star Jason Priestley as his guess. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger additionally got here in hanging distance, decoding one clue as “Megan Fox” (Inexperienced’s ex-wife) — however going with Fox’s “Transformers” co-star Shia LaBeouf.

In the long run, it was panelist Ken Jeong who went with Shia LaBeouf, whereas Scherzinger guessed Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Thicke landed on Travis Barker. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg’s guess was one other Inexperienced — Seth Inexperienced.

Brian Austin Inexperienced joins beforehand unmasked Season 4 celebrities Busta Rhymes and Mickey Rourke (who unmasked himself in episode 2).

Inexperienced mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic was “a giant motivator” in his determination to affix the present. “All people’s been sitting at dwelling,” he mentioned. “I’m an entertainer, this is what I’ve achieved my entire life. You begin attending to the purpose the place it’s like, man, I received to do one thing. I’ve received to be round individuals doing one thing or I’m going to go nuts. ‘Masked Singer’ simply appeared like the correct factor to do. It’s not a contest present. No person’s actually judging something. It’s actually nearly having enjoyable.

“It was virtually like this bucket listing thought,” he added. “As soon as it was pitched to me and I thought of it of like, wait, so I’m gonna get to carry out in a extremely elaborate costume. And be fully nameless. I could by no means have the chance to do one thing like this once more, so why not?”

In going dwelling after two performances, Inexperienced mentioned he was wonderful with it — partly as a result of that costume was so giant and scorching.

“It was sort of the correct amount, not as a result of it wasn’t enjoyable, however as a result of that costume was so much,” he mentioned. “You form of get via the 2 performances, and you are feeling like, I don’t know what number of extra of those I can do.”

“The Masked Singer” look comes a yr after his final Fox gig, the ultra-meta “BH90210” restricted sequence. Inexperienced mentioned he was wonderful with the truth that in the end “BH90210” was one and achieved.

“I used to be all the time below the impression from the start with Fox that it was going to be a summer season occasion, that it was going to be this six episode miniseries,” he mentioned. “So I wasn’t actually anticipating to come back again and do greater than that. I do know some individuals had been and a few individuals had been hoping that they’d, however I actually really feel like we instructed the story that we had the intention of telling. If all these exhibits which can be popping out are precise reboots of issues, this could be the making of a kind of. It’s a extremely enjoyable thought and it ended on the present getting picked up and us on the Fox upfronts.”

McHale opened the present by sporting a Robin Thicke masks and performing the musician’s hit “Blurred Strains” — a first-ever precise efficiency by a visitor panelist who has not additionally been a contestant.

New this season, the present’s panelists are additionally competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based mostly on their first impressions of every masked performer — and since McCarthy Wahlberg appropriately guessed Rourke as final week’s unmasked celeb, she now joins Thicke and Scherzinger with one level every. Jeong to date has zero.

Nobody picked up any factors this week with their first impressions: Will.i.am (Ken Jeong), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Nicole Scherzinger), Travis Barker (Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg), Jaleel White (Robin Thicke).

Right here had been the opposite contestants and their performances on night time three:

Popcorn

Music: “Falling,” by Harry Types

Clue: Planet: “The second rock from the solar could also be distant, but it surely ought to convey you nearer to me.”

Panel guesses: Gloria Gaynor, Katy Perry, Vanessa Williams

Voice-over: “I picked the popcorn costume as a result of I needed to step far outdoors of my consolation zone. However my favourite half to date is flirting with Nick. I’m not the one one right here trying like a snack. I wasn’t all the time a wholesome deal with. Once I was tiny kernel, I suffered from a weird situation. I couldn’t eat or sleep. I developed extreme anxiousness and felt like I used to be in an emotional jail. Till I dug deep into my pop core and located my voice. Which led me away from the drama, to the opposite facet. Sure, due to my voice I survived. And tonight I can ship up one other scrumptious efficiency.”

Earlier music: “What About Us,” by Pink

Earlier guesses: Tina Turner, Carole Baskin, Mary J. Blige

Snow Owls

Music: “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” by Meghan Trainor (feat. John Legend)

Clue: Witch hat: “We are going to tip our hats to which ever certainly one of you figures out the clue.”

Panel guesses: Will Farrell and Rachel McAdams; Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood; Keith City and Nicole Kidman

Voice-over: “Our ‘Masked Singer’ debut was a hoot. And whereas we love being the primary ever to compete as a pair, wheeling round in a large egg isn’t all it’s cracked as much as be. Fortunately, we’ve all the time had one another’s again. Like once I was going via a messy breakup and received swept up via an avalanche of feelings. I took his facet and was his anchor, regardless of beak-lash from our group. And whereas I used to be in low locations, he was my knight in shining armor. I had a chance match for a queen that I used to be too scared to do. However I mentioned, ‘you are able to do it!’ So I took a leap of religion, and it was life-changing. Being there for one another has made us super-tight. Simply often not this tight!“

Earlier music: “Say One thing,” by A Nice Large World

Earlier panel guesses: Amy Grant and Vince Gill; Donny and Marie Osmond; Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara

The Solar

Music: “Praying,” by Kesha

Clue: 8 ball: “Will this magic 8 ball assist you to conjure up my id? Outlook not so scorching.”

Panel guesses: Mandy Moore, Demi Lovato, Katharine McPhee, Carrie Underwood

Voice-over: “I like dressing up because the solar. It’s like on daily basis is Halloween. I actually do really feel like a child once more. I missed out on quite a lot of my childhood rising up in a fractured dwelling. However currently, I’ve made up for that misplaced time. Discovering child-like retailers to make life magical. Like going into the woods to search out concord and nature. I like dust in my toes. A younger reminiscence of mine within the land that slides as my coronary heart walks align. And I’ve turn out to be a wiz at cooking up tasty treats for like-minded and materials women. Lastly, I’m all the time trying on the shiny facet, burning ugly rumors out of my life. Now I’m over the moon on this final outlet for enjoyable and pleasure.”

Earlier music: “Cuz I Love You,” by Lizzo

Earlier panel guesses: Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna

Watch Inexperienced’s unmasking beneath: