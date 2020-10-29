‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Episode 5 Recap: Lips is Revealed

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward you probably have not watched Season 4, Episode 5 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired Oct. 28 on Fox.

How YOU doin’, Wendy Williams? The discuss present host, who’s the newest superstar to be revealed on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” tells Selection she’s relieved to lastly share her secret with the world. (Scroll down to look at her unmasking.)

“My workers and crew on the ‘Wendy’ present right here in New York, none of them know that I do that, so that they gained’t discover out till it goes on right this moment,” she stated. “Look I’m the recent matters woman. I like realizing stuff. And now I do know extra concerning the ‘Masked Singer.’ I can’t wait to inform all people what it was like, from preserving the key to the costume.”

Williams, who kicked off the Group C spherical, carried out within the Lips costume. The Lips disguise seemed extra manageable than a few of the different getups on the present — however seems to be will be deceiving. “It wasn’t manageable,” she stated. “It was truly as heavy as all the opposite costumes.”

Requested to fee her issue degree, “On a scale from one to 10, a 12,” she stated. “As a result of it was sizzling and heavy. And this is not one thing that I do usually…. I like to problem myself, in order that was nice enjoyable. Now I do know precisely what these folks undergo behind the scenes. You get on the present, they outfit you in these costumes, they weigh like 50 kilos. You’ll be able to barely stroll, a lot much less sing and dance!”

Williams stated she was given a selection between being the Tree or being Lips, and she or he selected the Lips as a result of not solely of her discuss background, however as a result of ” the lips I believed was stunning. And so they’re product of 1000’s of crystals. And in two components. One half goes over my head, and my head is truly inside I’m speaking to you thru the masks. Then there’s netting as a result of they should make it darkish sufficient, after which my pores and skin.

“They’re very explicit about, ‘Properly, Wendy, we nonetheless see that you just’re a black lady in there.’ I stated effectively what are you going to do. I needed to put on one thing over my head inside like one of many fitted masks like a superhero, the place the eyes are reduce out, and the nostril is reduce out and the mouth is reduce off, so I can discuss and breathe and stuff. After which they put the costume on. The costume division helps me out loads. There’s no such factor as self-importance, they’ve seen all of it.”

Williams carried out “Native New Yorker” by Odyssey, which is one in every of her favourite songs; had she not been voted out, her subsequent choice was going to be Eddie Murphy’s “Celebration All of the Time.”

Williams started her efficiency with a spoken phrase shout out, which gave her identification away to each Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger — the 2 panelists who appropriately guessed her.

“You’ll be able to put on a superb costume to disguise who you’re, however there are some folks that once you open your mouth, sufficient folks know the cadence of your voice, or slightly little bit of what you’re about, they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, that’s Wendy,’” she stated. “Throughout a part of performing, I began laughing simply because I can’t imagine I’m on ‘The Masked Singer,’ I can’t imagine I’m right here on the stage, I can’t imagine I’m carrying this stunning costume. This is loopy.”

Ken Jeong went with Allison Janney, whereas Robin Thicke guessed Sandra Bernhardt.

New this season, the present’s panelists are additionally competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based mostly on their first impressions of every masked performer — and going into the episode, McCarthy Wahlberg, Thicke and Scherzinger have one level every, whereas Jeong up to now has zero.

McCarthy Wahlberg and Scherzinger additionally guessed Williams first, so that they every picked up one other level.

Williams joins beforehand unmasked Season 4 contestants Mark Sanchez (Child Alien), Brian Austin Inexperienced (Giraffe), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin) and Busta Rhymes (Dragon).

Right here had been the opposite contestants and their performances in week 5, “The Group C Premiere: Masked However Not Least”:

Squiggly Monster

Music: “Have You Ever See the Rain,” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Energy: Arm wrestling

Weak spot: Eye contact

Voice-over: “Good night, my fellow Individuals. I selected the Squiggly Monster as a result of folks all the time roll their eyes at me, however now I can roll all mine at them. I’m a patchwork of personas. A father determine and a scoundrel. A hyperactive voice of the folks. A worrywort and a maniac. Oh look, salami. OK, I’ll cease speaking in circles and simply be direct. I’m no dumbo, however girls let’s be trustworthy, I’m straightforward on the eyes. Breaking information, tonight I’m bringing the squiggle juice. I can’t wait to have all eyes on me. Actually.”

Panel guesses: Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Al Franken, Dr. Fauci

Mushroom

Music: “This Lady’s Work” by Maxwell (though actually by Kate Bush, sort of lame that they credited it to Maxwell)

Energy: Morel assist

Weak spot: Music festivals

Voice-over: “How does a mushroom develop as much as be a healer and a scholar? I began up underground. Younger, scrappy and funky. I began out within the rat race, at a job that may shock you. Them the world turned the other way up, and I acquired my shot to show a pastime right into a profession. At first the fits didn’t perceive me. I stored rising and grinding till somebody stated sure to this. And at last I acquired to be within the shroom the place it occurs. Now I’m in a position to stand up and let others develop. It could have been a damaged highway to get right here, nevertheless it means the world to share my story on this stage.”

Panel guesses: Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean

Jellyfish

Music: “Massive Women Don’t Cry,” by Fergie

Energy: Whole transparency

Weak spot: Massive head

Voice-over: “Hey guys, it’s me, Jellyfish! Observe me as I dive into my very own fairy story. As soon as upon a time I reigned supreme over a whole underwater kingdom. However after operating from coast to coast for therefore lengthy, my citadel began feeling like a gilded cage. So it was time for this princess to journey into the true world, and eventually expertise all of the cool enjoyable issues I missed out on. Like making mates, going to events and simply being free. So being right here, I’m going with the move as I carve my means via this new journey. Whereas being on dry land is slightly scary, I’m hoping I can nonetheless make a splash on this stage.”

Panel guesses: Gabby Douglas, Chloe Grace Moretz, Awkwafina, Sofia Richie

Broccoli

Music: “Home Is Rockin’”/”Entire Lotta Shakin’ Going On,” by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jerry Lee Lewis

Energy: Vitamin packed

Weak spot: Simply steamed

Voice-over: “Right here’s Broccoli child! Let’s do my new dance problem, the Brocco-lean. First you snap, and brocco-lean again! A contest greased the wheels for my profession. And now I’m so humbled to work with the largest artists stacking up my cheese. It ain’t straightforward being a child performing with the OGs. However performing is my ardour. And whereas I’ve been on many levels, I can truthfully say none have excited me greater than this one. Tonight I’m singing a tribute to the greats. I do know I’ve acquired some huge sneakers to fill, however I’m prepared. Brocc on!”

Panel guesses: Invoice Murray, Howie Mandel, Steve Guttenberg

