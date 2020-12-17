‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Finale: Solar, Mushroom, Crocodile Unmasked

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward when you have not watched the two-hour Season 4 finale of “The Masked Singer,” which aired Dec. 17 on Fox.

LeAnn Rimes shouldn’t really feel “Blue”: The singer shined on Wednesday evening, as she was unmasked as “The Masked Singer” Season 4 winner — the Solar.

Additionally revealed: Runner-up Aloe Blacc, who had been dressed as Mushroom, and third-place Nick Carter, who had carried out as Crocodile.

“I by no means thought I might do something like this and I don’t suppose I’ll ever do something prefer it once more,” Rimes advised Selection. “It’s such a novel present. I had no concept what I used to be getting myself into and I’m so glad I did.”

Panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger received it proper with LeAnn Rimes. Ken Jeong thought it was Mandy Moore, whereas Robin Thicke named Katharine McPhee.

Rimes mentioned she was keen to look on “The Masked Singer” after the COVID-19 pandemic left her and not using a stage to carry out. “I haven’t been off the highway and never carried out dwell since I used to be 13,” she mentioned. “I used to be actually craving to be on stage. After which, once I considered what I might deliver to this darkish second in time, it felt like excellent timing. This present in itself is simply so joyous, not like actually any present on tv.”

“It was 1,000,000 instances higher than something I might have ever anticipated, and likewise far more difficult,” Rimes mentioned. I by no means anticipated the costume to have that a lot weight. To carry out on this costume, it was a exercise. I went dwelling each evening so sore.” However, she added, “I began so younger and I by no means actually received an opportunity to play. And so for me a part of this was like, ‘I get to go play in a dressing up? OK, cool.’”

Rimes simply launched the brand new tune “Throw My Arms Across the World,” and likewise hosts the podcast “Wholly Human.” In performing disguised on “The Masked Singer,” Rimes mentioned she embraced the anonymity.

“One of many stunning issues about being behind the masks was that individuals received to really feel me with none preconceived storyline,” Rimes mentioned. “That is the primary time folks received to really feel my essence, and my voice and my present the place there was no story connected. Particularly as a girl, on this enterprise there’s a lot [focus on] the way in which I look and what I’m sporting.”

For Mushroom, Scherzinger discovered it was Blacc, and Thicke piggybacked off that as properly; McCarthy Wahlberg named Ne-Yo; and Jeong thought it was Pharrell Williams.

Like Rimes, Blacc advised Selection that the pandemic and the compelled break from touring gave him the chance to do “The Masked Singer.”

“Normally I’m on the highway, touring around the globe,” he mentioned. “This actually gave me the chance to be dwelling. Additionally, I really feel like proper now on the planet, and particularly in our nation, the place there’s a lot trauma occurring with a pandemic and the place there’s a lot political division, this present has been one of many moments the place all of us can come collectively and have fun life via music.”

Blacc took the present’s secrecy so significantly that he didn’t inform his spouse at first, and his children have been stored at midnight till Wednesday’s reveal.

“I didn’t inform [my wife] for weeks,” he mentioned. “Finally she was asking, ‘why aren’t you coming to hang around with the household? Why do it’s important to work, why can’t you cancel?’ And so I needed to open up to her this very large secret to what was happening.”

Blacc additionally selected the Mushroom costume over Broccoli (another choice for him), as a result of he thought his first identify, which can also be a inexperienced plant, is perhaps too apparent.

Like a lot of the performers on “The Masked Singer,” Blacc mentioned the costume was harder than anticipated to maneuver, however he discovered a means. “Once I’m on stage I like to bop and I wish to be bodily lively and groove with the viewers and get them to sing alongside and clap,” he mentioned. “However on this explicit case, I used to be restricted by this Mushroom head, and the Mushroom has a stem so my legs weren’t free to maneuver round. I needed to sort of shuffle round within the skirt. And it positively decreased my mobility. Plus, singing behind the masks was fairly sophisticated. I’m used to having the mic a lot nearer to my face.”

As for the songs he selected, Blacc went with feminine energy ballads “simply in order that I might use a very totally different a part of my voice. As a result of if I simply come out singing with the identical tenor, with a bit little bit of that rasp in there, I feel folks would have guessed who I used to be instantly.”

For Crocodile, McCarthy Wahlberg received it proper with Carter. The panelists a minimum of have been all within the boy band mindset: Thicke got here shut with one other Backstreet Boy, Howie D.; Jeong thought it was Nick Lachey; and Scherzinger went with Jordan Knight.

Carter advised Selection that he had initially signed as much as seem final season on “The Masked Singer” because the Turtle. However he then needed to drop out, and the costume as an alternative went to Jesse McCartney.

When COVID-19 compelled the cancellation of the Backstreet Boys tour in South America, Carter determined it was time to revisit the present. He instantly gravitated to the Crocodile outfit.

“I simply cherished the character and what’s meant to be will likely be,” he mentioned. “And that’s now set in stone. I’ll ceaselessly be often known as the Croc. As to why I wished to do it, it’s about leaning into the discomfort and leaning right into a problem.”

Carter mentioned he was additionally wanting to strive one thing new on his personal. “I’ve been within the Backstreet Boys since I used to be 11 years outdated. And I’ve been the youthful brother of my group. I’m a group participant and I like to be part of a bunch. However I’ve at all times felt as if possibly I haven’t been actually good by myself, haven’t come into my very own as a solo artist. I attempted to place some information out, they failed, and I simply felt prefer it was a approach to possibly develop a bit bit extra as an artist. For my group and likewise individually.”

Like Rimes, Carter mentioned he additionally preferred the thought of seeing how audiences would react after they didn’t comprehend it was him. “There’s not one of the different further added noise. It’s simply the efficiency itself and the voice. I used to be to see what folks would take into consideration that and I’m truly pleasantly stunned how far I went.”

Carter, who’s releasing the brand new solo single “’80s Film” on Friday, mentioned the hardest a part of the present was being away from his son and child daughter. “I felt like possibly if there was anyone on the market who is popping on the present and needs to flee a bit bit from the truth of what everybody’s going via proper now, if I might simply be a bit a part of that story, to deliver a bit little bit of pleasure, that may be the rationale I’d need to do it,” he mentioned.

This season’s costumes have been Child Alien, Crocodile, Broccoli, Gremlin, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Whatchamacalit, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Popcorn, Solar, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Serpent.

Beforehand unmasked have been Tori Kelly (Seahorse), Taylor Dayne (Popcorn), Chloe Kim (Jellyfish) Paul Anka (Broccoli), Lonzo Ball (Whatchamacalit), “Dr. Elvis” Francois (Serpent), Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black (Snow Owls), Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster), Wendy Williams (Lips), Mark Sanchez (Child Alien), Brian Austin Inexperienced (Giraffe), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin) and Busta Rhymes (Dragon).

New this season, the present’s panelists competed for a “Golden Ear” trophy primarily based on their first impressions of every masked performer. Going into the finale, McCarthy Wahlberg was within the lead with three, whereas Thicke and Scherzinger had two factors every, and Jeong had zero.

For Solar, at first McCarthy Wahlberg picked Demi Lovato; Jeong named Gwyneth Paltrow; Scherzinger thought it was Katharine McPhee; Thicke thought it was Natasha Beningfield.

For Mushroom, McCarthy Wahlberg named Maxwell; Jeong selected Justin Timberlake; Scherzinger’s was Donald Glover; Thicke named Billy Porter.

For Crocodile, McCarthy Wahlberg picked up one other level with Nick Carter; Jeong’s first impression was Bradley Cooper; Scherzinger’s was Nick Lachey; and Thicke’s was Jordan Knight.

With 4 first impression wins, McCarthy Wahlberg was the clear winner for the “Golden Ear.”

Right here’s a wrap on the three finalists’ final songs, in addition to earlier numbers and panel guesses.

(*4*) Crocodile, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Crocodile (Third Place)

Music: “Open Arms,” by Journey

Earlier songs: “It’s My Life,” by Bon Jovi; “Poisonous,” by Britney Spears; “Bleeding Love,” by Leona Lewis; “I Don’t Need to Miss a Factor,” by Aerosmith

Earlier panel guesses: Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg, Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz, Harry Connick Jr., Jared Leto, Jordan Knight, Justin Guarini, AJ MacLean, Nick Carter

Mushroom, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Mushroom (Second Place)

Music: “I Want,” by Stevie Surprise

Earlier songs: “This Girl’s Work” by Maxwell; “If I Might Flip Again Time,” by Cher; “Unconditionally,” by Katy Perry; “Valerie,” by Amy Winehouse

Earlier panel guesses: Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean, Adam Lambert, Jaden Smith, Jaden Smith, Taye Diggs, The Weeknd; Jordan Fisher, Leslie Odom Jr., Keegan Michael Key

Solar, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

The Solar (First Place)

Music: “The Story” by Brandi Carlile

Earlier songs: “Cuz I Love You,” by Lizzo; “Praying,” by Kesha; “Piece of My Warmth,” by Janis Joplin; “When the Occasion’s Over,” by Billie Eilish

Earlier panel guesses: Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Mandy Moore, Carrie Underwood, Jewel, LeAnn Rimes, Brandi Carlisle, Kate Hudson, Emilia Clarke

“The Masked Singer” returns within the spring for Season 5. Within the meantime, spinoff “The Masked Dancer” launches Dec. 27 on Fox.