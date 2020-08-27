‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Premiere Date Set at Fox

The premiere date for season 4 of “The Masked Singer” is a thriller now not.

Fox has introduced that its wildly fashionable guessing sport present will debut its fourth season on Sept. 23 in its standard Eight p.m. time slot. Not solely that, however the community has determined to fast-track singing competitors collection “I Can See Your Voice,” hosted by “Masked Singer” choose Ken Jeong.

The brand new collection, additionally based mostly on a Korean format, will premiere proper behind “Masked Singer” on the identical day. “Masterchef Jr.” was initially scheduled to have “Masked Singer” as a lead-in, however sources say the cooking present has now been pushed because it has been unable to return to set because of COVID-19.

“I Can See Your Voice” was ordered to collection solely seven months in the past, and options actress Cheryl Hines and tv host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who will be part of Jeong and a rotating panel of celeb detectives to assist one contestant inform the distinction between good and unhealthy singers, with out ever listening to them sing a word.

With $100,00zero on the road, the contestant will try to weed out the unhealthy “Secret Voices” from the nice, based mostly on a collection of clues, interrogation, and lip synch challenges.

Rob Wade, Fox Leisure’s president of other leisure & specials, stated the pairing will make for “a unbelievable night time of household leisure.”

“Safely filming ‘I Can See Your Voice’ this summer season was a win in itself, however after we noticed the pure magic of the present and felt the palpable suspense within the room earlier than that first word hit, we knew we needed to share it with audiences this season,” stated Wade. “It’s no secret that viewers want a bit of enjoyable and escape now and, as a companion to an all-new season of ‘The Masked Singer,’ this will likely be a unbelievable night time of household leisure – and a unbelievable night time of Ken Jeong!”

“The Masked Singer” premiere date announcement comes lower than per week after the present returned to set, taking all the same old COVID-19 manufacturing precautions, in fact.

Jeong will likely be joined as soon as once more by common judges Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy. Nick Cannon will even return as host, which at one level appeared for from a certainty given the criticism he obtained for making anti-Semitic feedback on his podcast again in mid-July. Whereas ViacomCBS terminated its long-term relationship with Cannon because of this, Fox stood by him and saved him on as “Masked Singer” host.

Fox has additionally launched a quick teaser displaying which characters the masked celebrities will play subsequent season:

Have a look at the complete record of Fox premiere dates (most of which have been beforehand introduced) beneath:

Sunday, Sept. 13

5:00-6:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Particular Season 4 Sneak Peek)

Monday, Sept. 21

8:00-9:00 PM L.A.’S FINEST (Community Tv Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FILTHY RICH (Sequence Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 22

8:00-10:00 PM COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS (Community Tv Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (Sequence Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 27

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BLESS THE HARTS (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Oct. 6

8:00-9:00 PM COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS

9:00-10:00 PM NEXT (Sequence Premiere)