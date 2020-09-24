The Masked Singer Season 4 Premiere Reveals the Identity of the Dragon

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward when you’ve got not watched Season 4 season premiere of “The Masked Singer,” which aired Sept. 23 on Fox.

Move the courvoisier: Busta Rhymes was the first movie star to be unmasked on Season 4 of “The Masked Season,” as the present obtained underway on Wednesday evening. (Scroll all the means down to look at.)

Rhymes wore the Dragon costume, which helped give it away for panelists Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger, each of whom accurately guessed the hip-hop star. As Thicke famous, dragons have performed a task in the title of a number of Busta Rhymes albums and mixtapes. After which there’s the star’s unmistakable deep growl of a voice.

Each Thicke and Scherzinger have additionally labored with Rhymes, who admits he was most likely straightforward to determine.

“I’ve a signature sound that I’ve vocally. And clearly I didn’t make it any simpler by being the dragon, I’ve represented being the dragon for my entire profession,” he advised Selection. “It’s not too straightforward to disguise that it’s me, so I wasn’t shocked that they figured it out that rapidly. I undoubtedly tried to change issues. I downplayed the stage of vitality that I put into the efficiency and tried to make my voice deeper than what I might usually do. I nonetheless had a blast.”

Hip-hop stars have performed a significant half of “The Masked Singer”: T-Ache received the Season 1 competitors, whereas Li’l Wayne was the first to be unmasked in Season 3.

Rhymes mentioned he was desperate to strive “The Masked Singer” to have slightly enjoyable throughout this darkish yr.

“I like being an element of really feel good vitality,” he mentioned. “And I’m slightly drained of the means the atmosphere has been, with these civil liberties being taken away from us. I’m watching loads of my household and pals, my friends and everyone and the way instantly and not directly affected we’ve all been. There’s been a major grey cloud for an intensive interval of time over everyone. This nation is in a bizarre place. I simply assume that it’s necessary to remind individuals, regardless of what’s been occurring, is the one factor we’ve obtained to battle for is with the ability to stay life, and revel in it.

“If we are able to’t take pleasure in life and snigger and have some enjoyable with feel-good vitality, what’s like at that time?” he added. “So when the alternative offered itself to be an element of really feel good vitality and enjoyable instances like these, I’m taking full benefit of it.”

Rhymes mentioned he felt snug with the COVID protocols that have been utilized to maintain the set secure. He additionally mentioned he appreciated the skill to carry out at a time when everybody’s caught at house.

“I come from with the ability to tour and being in entrance of hundreds of individuals and with the ability to work together and actually really feel the love from the individuals firsthand,” he mentioned. “Now we’ve obtained to carry out in entrance of digital audiences, we’ve obtained to be six toes aside, we’ve obtained to get COVID examined each couple of days. Once you begin placing that costume on, and that music comes on, and also you gotta begin performing, you escape all of that.”

Rhymes’ unmasking comes as he not too long ago launched the songs “The Don & The Boss” with Vybz Kartel and “YUUU” with Anderson .Paak. Subsequent up, Rhymes’ new album “Extinction Stage Occasion 2: The Wrath of God” is on the means (however doesn’t but have a launch date).

“All of this coming collectively is a testomony to how there’s no clock higher than God’s clock,” he mentioned. “I simply assume the timing of that is all the stars simply aligning in the means that they’re speculated to.”

On “The Masked Singer,” Rhymes-as-the-Dragon carried out LL Cool J’s “Mama Mentioned Knock You Out.”

Whereas Thicke and Scherzinger obtained it proper, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it was one other rapper, DMX, whereas Ken Jeong puzzlingly selected swimmer Michael Phelps.

New this season, the present’s panelists are additionally competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy primarily based on their first impressions of every masked performer — and once more, each Thicke and Scherzinger are actually in the lead as a result of of their Busta Rhymes guess.

“The Masked Singer” enters Season 4 with 16 contestants, and some different tweaks — some as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. For starters, There was no studio viewers, though viewers wouldn’t understand it: Video of previous seasons’ crowds and an applause monitor have been utilized to make the present look as regular as potential.

Additionally, animated clue packages have been used to get round the problem of producing them on location. And with no precise studio viewers, at-home voting was instituted by way of a community of “Masked Singer” superfans, who watched the episodes as they have been being taped by way of closed circuit.

This season’s costumes embrace Child Alien, Crocodile, Broccoli, Gremlin, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Whatchamacalit, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Popcorn, Solar, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Serpent.

Per host Nick Cannon, the Season 4 contestants have a mixed web price of over $398 million; 46 Grammy nominations; three world information; an Olympic gold medalist; and an Oscar nominee in a significant class.

Right here have been the different contestants and their performances on evening one:

Solar, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

The Solar

Tune: “Cuz I Love You,” by Lizzo

Energy: “Bight-eyed”

Weak spot: “Burns simply”

Voice-over: “Rise and shine, pals, and welcome to my photo voltaic sanctuary. I’ve had some excessive seasons in my life. Once I sprung into existence, I felt like the middle of the universe. At first, stardom was nice. However it was a ton of strain. The highlight was scorching and I obtained burned out. So got here my fall, right into a deep despair. I used to be frozen. However inside the darkness of a quiet lace, I reworked right into a ray of gentle. And tonight I’m springing again to life on this new universe. Solar’s out, enjoyable’s out.”

Panel guesses: Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna

Giraffe, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Giraffe

Tune: “Let’s Get It Began,” by Black Eyed Peas

Energy: “Reaches for the stars”

Weak spot: “Door frames”

Voice-over: “Step proper up, preserve going up, and welcome to my superb carnival. I’ve had a curler coaster profession, full of ups and downs. Music is in my blood. However once I caught my neck out and took a big danger, I turned the butt of everybody’s jokes. I used to be in knots, and felt so lonely. Like the get together was over. However that crash and burn drove me to swing even greater. With arduous work, I drummed up towering success. Now I’m in the driver’s seat, and I’m off to the races tonight. That’s a wrap!”

Panel guesses: Travis Barker, Garth Brooks, Vanilla Ice

(*4*) Popcorn, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Popcorn

Tune: “What About Us,” by Pink

Energy: “Extremely addictive”

Weak spot: “Will get caught in the enamel”

Voice-over: “Hey all you cool corns and cornettes. I’m Popcorn — Ms. Popcorn in the event you’re tasty. I’m an actual candy corn with a jumbo-sized coronary heart. Straight up, I constructed a profession round love. However that doesn’t imply I’m delicate. I’m a tough corn hustler. To get the place I’m I work lengthy nights, speeding from one job to the subsequent. Ultimately I went from slightly puff slicing photos out of Vogue to jet setting to unique locations with royalty. When you might imagine I’m slightly tacky, I labored for what I obtained. Now tonight you butter consider I’m able to get issues poppin’ in the highlight.”

Panel guesses: Tina Turner, Carole Baskin, Mary J. Blige

Dragon and Nick Cannon, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Dragon

Tune: “Mama Mentioned Knock You Out,” by LL Cool J

Energy: “Extraordinarily uncommon”

Weak spot: “Unhealthy breath”

Voice-over: “Hey, welcome to my lair. Sorry it’s a bit humid in right here. As you may see, dressing up in funky, outrageous costumes isn’t new to me. And like a dragon, I’ve all the time been a fire-breathing beast, on a quest to be the finest. However at first, my fireplace was harmful. Then I obtained a tip that helped me relax and swap gears. And now I’ve obtained me this shiny treasure den. Tonight I’m coming again on stage to show my fireplace’s nonetheless scorching and drag the golden masks again to my lair.”

Panel guesses: DMX, Michael Phelps, Busta Rhymes

Snow Owls, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Snow Owls

Tune: “Say One thing,” by A Nice Large World

Energy: “Harmonizing”

Weak spot: “Co-dependency”

Voice-over: “Owl’s it going? So that you haven’t seen us collectively shortly, nevertheless it’s time for a household reunion. Working with him — ‘who?’ You — he’s a prankster! An actual smart man. ‘Something for amusing!’ One summer time, we have been working in sunny Hollywood. ‘I used to be driving her house singing Let It Snow.’ His voice was means off key and I saved begging him to cease. ‘And I saved egging her on. Till we lastly stopped at her nest.’ It was head spinning, he had it fully lined in snow. ‘I simply wished to make Christmas additional magical. So what higher technique to reunite than snowy owls?’ You able to take flight once more? ‘Let’s duet!’”

Panel guesses: Amy Grant and Vince Gill; Donny and Marie Osmond; Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara

Watch Busta Rhymes’ unmasking beneath: