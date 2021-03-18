The Masked Singer Season 5 Episode 2 Reveals Identity of the Phoenix

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward when you’ve got not watched Season 5, Episode 2 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired March 17 on Fox.

The Phoenix doesn’t all the time rise. Caitlyn Jenner, who carried out as the Phoenix on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” was the subsequent superstar to be unmasked on the hit Fox sequence.

Amongst panelists, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg was the just one to get it proper, naming Jenner in the finish. Ken Jeong, who was initially proper by naming Jenner as his first impression, in the end went the flawed means and gave RuPaul as his ultimate decide. Robin Thicke thought it was Laverne Cox and Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Jonathan Van Ness.

Jenner sang “Tik Tok” by Kesha. The Olympic gold medalist informed Selection that her son Brandon assisted in voice coaching. “He’s received his personal band, he’s received his personal studio. And so, apart from the coaches that they gave me from the present, I used Brandon most likely greater than something as a result of I might simply go down the avenue to his studio, and attempt to work out the songs. I had three songs down, sadly didn’t get to the subsequent two.”

Jenner subsequent had songs by The Temptations and John Denver lined as much as carry out. However she’s not disillusioned by having to go away early.

“Actually, I used to be pondering to myself, I can’t go any additional than three songs,” Jenner mentioned. “In the event you go all the solution to the finals, that’s eight songs it’s important to do. Some of the songs you’d solely have perhaps one or two days to arrange for. You bought to study this track, you bought to study the lyrics, and you then received to have choreography in there. I used to be like, I don’t suppose I can do it. Yeah, that might have been robust.”

Jenner mentioned her solely earlier singing expertise was performing as “Li’l Abner” at a Birmingham, Ala., Summerfest musical in the Nineteen Eighties. “I’m not a singer, however I can hopefully be as entertaining as I probably can on stage,” she mentioned. “It’s positively difficult. Once I went out first, I believed, thank God.”

As for the Phoenix costume, Jenner mentioned she was on the lookout for one thing that was gender impartial.

“I didn’t need it too female, I didn’t need it too masculine,” she mentioned. “My voice doesn’t actually match who I actually am. I’m caught with the previous voice, which is ok, I’m good with it. But it surely doesn’t actually match. So, I believed they might have a extremely exhausting time making an attempt to determine it out. If I had too masculine or female an outfit, it might be simpler to determine.

“So, for actually two months earlier than the present, we began on this costume, and I’ve to provide my hats off to the costume designers, these persons are unbelievable,” Jenner added. “The workmanship, the creativity that went into it was simply completely superb. It was really very snug inside. It’s clearly heavy, nevertheless it was very snug inside… I used to be so proud of what the costume designers did.”

As for what’s subsequent, as the world hopefully begins to return to regular, Jenner mentioned she’s keen to begin working extra post-pandemic.

“I began a YouTube channel simply because throughout the pandemic, I had nothing else to do,” she mentioned. “I feel what we’ve realized over this yr is that our lives are fairly good earlier than all of this. When it’s all taken away from you, it’s OK for a short while however for a protracted interval of time, nope. I’ve all the time had quite a bit of vitality. I’ve all the time like doing issues. I all the time like being concerned in tasks. Fortuitously, I’ve performed quite a bit of golf. The golf sport is excellent. I’ve received that now. However I take pleasure in doing different issues. So, [I’m ready to] get again to some form of normalcy.”

In the meantime, visitor host Niecy Nash was again on Wednesday’s present, persevering with her fill-in for normal host Nick Cannon, who was unable to return for the first a number of episodes of this season because of a COVID-19 analysis.

Additionally new this season, “wildcard” contestants will likely be launched into the competitors and be part of the battle for the golden masks trophy. Season 5 superstar contestants will likely be cut up into two teams of 5 (A and B), however then all-new masked celebrities will soar into the “wildcard” rounds and compete as effectively. Moreover, the present has added a brand new character, a rooster named “Cluedle-Doo,” who guarantees so as to add some mischief to the proceedings and share extra clues to viewers.

This season’s costumes embody Raccoon, Seashell, Black Swan, Snail, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Chameleon, Russian Doll(s), Porcupine, The Piglet and the wildcards. Jenner as Phoenix joins beforehand unmasked superstar Kermit the Frog (as Snail).

The Season 5 contestants boast a mixed 26 Grammy nominations, 9 multi-platinum singles, 4 Academy Award nominations, three Tremendous Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world information.

The present’s panelists are additionally as soon as competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based mostly on their first impressions of every masked performer (which McCarthy gained final time). Nobody obtained votes in week one; this week, for the Phoenix, McCarthy Wahlberg and Jeong went with Jenner; Thicke’s was Laverne Cox; and Scherzinger went with Perez Hilton. That offers Jeong and McCarthy Wahlberg every some extent to date.

Right here have been the different contestants and their performances on episode two, “Group B Premiere — Shamrock and Roll”:

Black Swan, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Black Swan

Tune: “Barracuda,” by Coronary heart

Cluedle-Doo’s Clue for You: “Black Swan has coated a monster.”

Voice-over: “Black swans like me are extremely uncommon. However I didn’t think about that my expertise may make me someone else’s prey. I used to be caught up, hypnotized by a Hollywood dream that I couldn’t resist, one that might make my desires come true. However there was a steep worth. I fell below a deep spell and feared I’d by no means see the gentle once more. When all of a sudden, my trustworthy frock flew to my rescue and set me free. I’m prepared to point out the world I’m in management.”

Panel guesses: Anya Taylor-Pleasure, Camilla Cabello, Leona Lewis.

Grandpa Monster, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Grandpa Monster

Tune: “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit of…),” by Lou Bega

Cluedle-Doo’s Clue for You: “Grandpa Monster has educated for battle earlier than.”

Voice-over: “Hey younger whippersnappers. Reflecting on my lengthy life, I can’t imagine the troublemaking idiot that I used to be as a teenager. At all times performing out to maintain all eyes on me. Till a instructor pulled me apart after class, and made me see I used to be smarter than the character I used to be enjoying. I made a decision then to place the “eye” in Einstein and have become a star pupil. I’m nonetheless engaged on shaking my dangerous status. So, when this previous monster takes his masks off, I hope you’re not afraid of who I used to be a very long time in the past.”

Panel guesses: Johnny Manziel, The Miz, Scott Disick

(*2*) Chameleon, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Chameleon

Tune: “Experience Wit Me,” by Nelly

Cluedle-Doo’s Clue for You: “Chameleon has a historical past with valuable gems.”

Voice-over: “In contrast to most of my fellow cams, I don’t simply mix in, I put the ‘tech’ in technicolor. It was all as a result of of my pops, who informed me to all the time sustain with the occasions. He inspired me to tinker with each gadget and gizmo round. Years later, when my profession virtually tanked and I felt fully misplaced, I leaned again on what he taught me. I used these tech-savvy expertise from my childhood to amplify my profession and alter the sport. Now I’m right here to vary this sport. Belief me, I gained’t be mixing in. Let’s jam.”

Panel guesses: Dwight Howard, Redfoo, Nick Cannon

(*5*) Piglet, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Piglet

Tune: “Speechless,” by Dan + Shay

Cluedle-Doo’s Clue for You: “Piglet is aware of how you can keep cool, even in the warmth.”

Voice-over: “My title is Piglet. I haven’t all the time been fortunate in love. I admit, I’m a hopeless romantic. Yeah, I’m responsible of dropping that L phrase on the second date. However hey, when you realize, you realize, proper? Positive, I’ve given away just a few roses, and the world noticed my coronary heart break. Some flowers have some very sharp thorns I assume. However that’s by no means stopped me from persevering with to put on my coronary heart on my sleeve. This may increasingly sound loopy, however I see a future on this stage. So, will you settle for this pile of mud? It could solely be the first spherical, however I’m falling for you already.”

Panel guesses: Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth