The Masked Singer Season 5 Episode 3 Reveals Identity of the Raccoon

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward when you’ve got not watched Season 5 Episode 3 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired March 24 on Fox.

Danny Trejo has spent the previous few weeks dodging folks in public asking him if he’s the Raccoon on “The Masked Singer.”

“The Masked Singer” likes to maintain the id of its celebrities secret, however there’s no hiding Trejo’s unmistakable growl. And it seems the followers have been proper: Trejo is the newest star to be unmasked on the hit Fox singing present.

“I’d be going to the market and any individual would say, ‘I do know he’s the Raccoon!.’ I’d be like, no, didn’t you see me in ‘Warmth’? I did ‘Con Air,’ I’m not the Raccoon, what’s the Raccoon! I believe my greatest appearing jobs have been in Vons Market, when ladies began telling me I used to be the Raccoon!”

Trejo stated he was interested in “Masked Singer” partly as a result of of the costume as effectively. “Once they contacted us, I had seen [the show] earlier than and I believed it’d be cool after which after they confirmed me the costume, that Raccoon. I’ve a schnauzer that appears precisely like the Raccoon. My canine is called John Wesley Harding, [after] was the meanest cowboy in the West, who as soon as killed a person for loud night breathing too loud. They thought I used to be taking part in the Raccoon however actually I used to be taking part in my canine, John Wesley Harding.”

Trejo sang “Ring of Fireplace,” by Johnny Money, for his second and closing efficiency.

“I began a document label, just because I can’t sing,” he stated. “So I’ve received a pair of singers which are doing nice. We dropped an album and now we’re dropping one other one. I like music, and after they stated that I might sing ‘Ring of Fireplace,’ by Johnny Money, I like him, he got here to Folsom Jail.”

Trejo was able to sing a Barry White tune for his third quantity if he had returned. His first quantity was “Wild Factor,” by the Troggs.

“I keep in mind Steven Tyler from Aerosmith, in an episode of ‘Two and a Half Males’ screaming and yelling, and I believed I’d do it like that,” Trejo stated. “So I channeled Steven Tyler after I did ‘Wild Factor.’ I snicker each time I believe of that entire episode and also you’ve received to grasp the minute you get on that present, you’re in a totally totally different world. You’re a Raccoon. You need to get rid of your expectations of cool or hip.”

Regardless of the incontrovertible fact that it was fairly clear that Trejo was the Raccoon – that voice is unmistakable, even when disguised — in some way none of the panelists guessed it proper. Robin Thicke thought it was Tony Danza, Ken Jeong named Danny DeVito, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Gary Busey and Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Sylvester Stallone. Visitor panelist Joel McHale went with Danza as effectively.

“That’s a milestone proper there,” Trejo stated of his “Masked Singer” expertise. “You stroll into a special world and the minute you place a dressing up like that on, you’re a Raccoon now. You are able to do something you need. You already know, you’re free. My style of films, I often play the unhealthy man. And even after I plat an excellent man, I’m an excellent unhealthy man. So, this was like a totally new expertise.”

Trejo appears to be in every single place lately; he’s in the new “SpongeBob Squarepants” film, for instance, alongside others like Snoop Dogg and Keanu Reeves. “I used to be at the Tremendous Bowl, and Snoop Dogg was performing, and he calls me as much as the stage,” Trejo stated. “And he goes, me and also you, two of the oldest gangstas in Hollywood, and we’re on ‘SpongeBob SquarePants.’ Everyone at Tremendous Bowl was ready to see me and Snoop in ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’!”

Trejo’s “Masked Singer” reveal additionally comes on the similar day he publicly acquired the COVID-19 vaccine alongside Magic Johnson and Mayor Garcetti.

Niecy Nash continued as visitor host of “The Masked Singer,” filling in for normal host Nick Cannon. Additionally new this season, “wildcard” contestants will probably be launched into the competitors and be part of the battle for the golden masks trophy. The first-ever Wildcard appeared on this episode: The Orca joined the present.

This season’s costumes embrace Raccoon, Seashell, Black Swan, Snail, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Chameleon, Russian Doll(s), Porcupine, The Piglet and the wildcards. Trejo as Raccoon joins beforehand unmasked celebrities Caitlyn Jenner (as Phoenix) and Kermit the Frog (as Snail).

The Season 5 contestants boast a mixed 26 Grammy nominations, 9 multi-platinum singles, 4 Academy Award nominations, three Tremendous Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world information.

The present’s panelists are additionally as soon as competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy primarily based on their first impressions of every masked performer (which McCarthy received final time). Nobody acquired votes in week one; in week two, Jeong and McCarthy Wahlberg every acquired a degree. For the Raccoon, Jeong thought it was Mike Tyson, McCarthy Wahlberg named Dustin Hoffman, Scherzinger thought it was Gary Busey; Thicke’s was Danny DeVito.

Right here have been the different contestants and their performances on evening three, “Group A Wildcard — Enter the Wildcards!”:

(*5*) Russian Dolls, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Russian Doll(s) (three contestants)

Tune: “Surprise,” by Shawn Mendes

Self-portrait clue: Warhol-like picture of Russian Dolls in a automobile. “These colours pop like we do.”

Panel guesses: Sugarland, Boyz II Males, Jacksons

Voice-over: “We completely confused the panel with our harmonies. However we haven’t at all times been in unision. There was that point you cracked exhausting. I used to be doing one thing I cherished after I observed one thing was severely flawed. I used to be rushed to the hospital and there was no assure I’d ever be the similar. If it weren’t for the glue that bonds us, I’ll not have survived. The trauma really made us stronger. And now we don’t take something we do collectively without any consideration.”

Earlier tune: “Man in the Mirror,” by Michael Jackson

Earlier panel guesses: Boyz II Males; Vanessa Hudgens; Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale or different “Glee” stars; Gwen Stefani and No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont

(*3*) (*5*) Seashell, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Seashell

Tune: “Assured,” by Demi Lovato

Self-portrait clue: Twister of microphone, e book, dumbbell, dish of meals. “I put on many hats, so generally it may be slightly twister. However I wish to see myself as a superhero.”

Panel guesses: Ashlee Simpson, Jenny Slate, Haylie Duff

Voice-over: “It’s been ages since I’ve been on a stage so stepping out in entrance of all of you for the first time, I wa s a bundle of nerves. However I’m so proud of myself for my solo efficiency. In the previous, being alone was scary for me. I at all times felt like a tiny little shell in an enormous, large world. However then someday, the whole lot modified. Out of nowhere, a sure showman requested me out. He was a complete jock. However he made me really feel bigger than life and gave me braveness to do issues I at all times was scared of. Irrespective of how small I really feel on that large stage, I’m extra assured realizing he’s there to catch me.”

Earlier tune: “Take heed to Your Coronary heart,” by Roxette

Earlier panel guesses: Kristen Chenoweth, Hilary Duff, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Love Hewitt

(*5*) Robopine, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Porcupine/”Robopine”

Tune: “All of Me,” by John Legend

Self-portrait clue: Porcupine dressed as a rock star, with a spider. “I used to have a phobia with spiders.”

Panel guesses: Brian McKnight, Jason Derulo, Wesley Snipes, Eddie Murphy

Voice-over: “My first efficiency made each quill on my again arise. I’ve been in a funk recently. However placing on this shiny armor and singing my coronary heart out was precisely what I wanted. I felt like a singing superhero. Round 60 years in the past, as a tiny Piney in Costa Rica, my superheroes have been the staff whose job it was to maintain my streets clear. They’d my dream job. However life took me on a special route. O today, elegant and dealing, I like to drag over and lend a claw. They are saying why would a shiny porcupine such as you wish to get your quills soiled with us? I inform them, theyre the true superheroes who helped instill the work ethic that has carried me my complete life. Which has landed me on large levels identical to this.”

Earlier tune: “By no means Too A lot,” by Luther Vandross

Earlier panel guesses: Jamie Foxx, Idris Elba, Lionel Richie, Ginuwine

WILDCARD: Orca

Tune: “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” by Twisted Sister

Self-portrait clue: “I’m at all times a killer and I’m at all times the largest fish in each scene so I at all times get the largest waves.”

Panel guesses: Laird Hamilton, Dave Grohl, Billy Corgan, Kevin Bacon

Voice-over: “Welcome to Orca’s Piehole. Let me let you know how pizza modified my life. I used to be 24, and nearer to changing into a punchline than attaining my objective as an enormous star. My dad instructed me if I didn’t make waves by 25, to maneuver on. The clock was ticking. I needed to hustle. So I improvised. I hid my audition tapes inside containers of pizza and delivered them throughout the city. It was my final shot. And at the eleventh hour, increase! And that’s how I completed my wildest desires. And now, as the wildest card but, I’m going to explode this competitors.”

