The Masked Singer Season 5 Episode 4 Reveals Grandpa Monster Identity

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward when you have not watched Season 5, Episode 4 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired March 31 on Fox.

Logan Paul admits his expertise on “The Masked Singer” bought off to a tough begin. Paul, who was the subsequent movie star to be unmasked on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” mentioned studying to sing and dance on the similar time for the present wasn’t precisely what he anticipated.

“I can barely sing, I’ve by no means carried out on this approach, not to mention including dancing to this,” mentioned Paul, who carried out as Grandpa Monster. “This can be a nightmare. And it was at first, till I crossed that hump and actually began falling in love with the present.”

However he recalled being “scared and hesitant” early on. “My PR staff bought the indignant name, I used to be like, ‘this present just isn’t for me I’m not good at it. They’re having me dance, I believed I used to be gonna sing!’” Paul mentioned. “And so they’re like, simply belief the method, consider in your self.”

So Paul did, and his tune modified after his first episode. “I used to be like oh my gosh, this actually is enjoyable,” he mentioned. “When you similar to open up and let go, it is a great spot to be susceptible and get a recent begin, if you’ll, since you’re nameless. And the second I fell in love with the present then I bought eradicated in spherical two!”

He then joked, “And that’s simply the best way it really works, man. Whenever you get hooked up to issues, you get screwed over! By no means fall in love, children. That’s the lesson.”

Paul additionally fell in love along with his costume, the aged Grandpa Monster, exactly as a result of it felt like the alternative of his energetic self. “I cherished him,” Paul mentioned. “So I didn’t I didn’t actually need selections. I believed he’d be a enjoyable misdirect in his geriatric nature, after which me like a child, teeming with life on the within like busting out of a grandpa costume. I believed that’d be humorous and supply a pleasant little juxtaposition.”

Certainly, he managed to idiot the present’s panelists. Nicole Scherzinger bought shut (however not fairly) by naming Jake Paul — Logan Paul’s brother. In the meantime, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg went with Michael “The Miz” Mizanin; Ken Jeong thought it was Kevin Hart; and Robin Thicke thought it was Johnny Manziel (“Johnny Soccer”).

“I used to be stumped on the suggestions and the way many individuals didn’t guess me,” Paul mentioned. “I used to be sure, like I feel I even referred to as my supervisor after the primary efficiency and I used to be like, my voice is so identifiable, there are such a lot of clips of me screaming, yelling, singing on-line. Persons are going to guess that it’s me, to not point out I’m leaping and sprinting and kicking throughout the stage. However few individuals guessed it was me. Which I assume proves the entire mannequin of the present is that the nameless singing is tougher to foretell than one would suppose.”

For his second music, Paul sang “Unhealthy Fame” by Joan Jett. Previous to that, he had carried out “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Little bit of…),” by Lou Bega. Had Paul continued, he was prepping Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” for his subsequent music.

“I used to be satisfied that I used to be gonna make it to spherical three,” he mentioned. “I even mentioned within the post-performance interview, I used to be like, there’s no approach I’m going dwelling tonight, I felt like I crushed it. I felt just like the power was there, I felt like my efficiency was nice.”

In the meantime, this isn’t Paul’s solely high-profile TV look this week; he’s additionally set to visitor star on Friday’s episode of “WWE Smackdown” — additionally on Fox — because the visitor of Sami Zayn. “I simply doing stuff,” Paul mentioned. “I like working and I like placing on huge exhibits. Masked Singer blessed me with the chance to be on the present and WWE invited me.”

As for whether or not he needs to discover extra singing, Paul mentioned, “I might if I additionally didn’t have 1,000,000 different issues occurring. It was robust to suit it within the schedule, they’re fairly demanding days. And I’m in a full coaching camp to struggle Floyd Mayweather proper now so the takeaway I had was simply that I actually do love performing and if I can proceed to try this on a scale that huge like I positively will.”

In the meantime, visitor host Niecy Nash continued her run on Wednesday’s present, because the fill-in for normal host Nick Cannon, who was unable to return for the primary a number of episodes of this season resulting from a COVID-19 analysis.

Additionally new this season, “wildcard” contestants will probably be launched into the competitors and be a part of the battle for the golden masks trophy. Season 5 movie star contestants will probably be cut up into two teams of 5 (A and B), however then all-new masked celebrities will soar into the “wildcard” rounds and compete as properly. Moreover, the present has added a brand new character, a rooster named “Cluedle-Doo,” who guarantees so as to add some mischief to the proceedings and share further clues to viewers.

This season’s costumes embrace Raccoon, Seashell, Black Swan, Snail, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Chameleon, Russian Doll(s), Porcupine, The Piglet and the wildcards. Paul as Grandpa Monster Trejo joins beforehand unmasked celebrities Danny Trejo (as Raccoon), Caitlyn Jenner (as Phoenix) and Kermit the Frog (as Snail).

The Season 5 contestants boast a mixed 26 Grammy nominations, 9 multi-platinum singles, 4 Academy Award nominations, three Tremendous Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world information.

The present’s panelists are additionally as soon as competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based mostly on their first impressions of every masked performer (which McCarthy gained final time). Jeong and McCarthy Wahlberg every had a degree up to now, heading into this episode. This week, for Grandpa Monster, McCarthy Wahlberg went with Morgan Freeman; Jeong went with Emmitt Smith; Thicke’s was Jonny Manziel; and Scherzinger went with Cam Newton. None of them bought a degree.

Right here have been the opposite contestants and their performances on episode two, “Group B Wildcard Spherical — Rule of Claw”:

(*4*) (*5*) Piglet, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Piglet

Music: “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah),” by Andy Grammer

Piglet’s 1st crush: Meg Ryan. “I’m a romantic, she’s the queen of romcoms, it’s a match made in heaven.”

Panel guesses: JC Chavez, Austin Mahone, Jonathan Knight

Voice-over: “Making my debut on this stage with 4 days discover was a wild trip. However I countered my nervious power with a love music that made me really feel proper at dwelling. Whenever you’ve bought your eye on the prize, no ache, no tears and no archnemesis can stand in your approach. I at all times had the chops. But it surely was my aggressive nature that made me a hometown hero. Once I bought to the massive leagues, I by no means anticipated a lifetime of competitors with my archrivals. However that solely made me prepare tougher. As a result of I by no means throw within the towel. Tonight, when these lights come on, it’s Friday night time once more, even on a Wednesday. Clear eyes, full stomach, can’t lose.”

Earlier music: “Speechless,” by Dan + Shay

Earlier panel guesses: Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth

(*5*) Black Swan, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Black Swan

Music: “In My Blood,” by Shawn Mendes

Black Swan’s 1st crush: D’Angelo. “His voice and expertise, he performs each instrument, he’s simply the one for me.”

Panel guesses: Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, Ashlee Simpson

Voice-over: “I might need seen assured whereas I used to be singing, however I used to be terrified. So listening to all of the love from the panel felt wonderful. It made me need to put into phrases how grateful I’m to the one who introduced me to life and gave me the boldness to begin this journey. It hasn’t at all times been a simple journey for us. The increased I flew, the tougher it grew to become for them to maintain up. I noticed their heartbreaking, so I needed to allow them to go. It was the toughest determination of my life. Over time, I spotted I used to be solely in a position to soar due to the wings they gave me. Ultimately we have been in a position to fly again into every others’ lives, similar to birds of a feather do. I’m grateful we by no means gave up on one another, and I hope this efficiency exhibits them how a lot they imply to me.”

Earlier music: “Barracuda,” by Coronary heart

Earlier panel guesses: Anya Taylor-Pleasure, Camilla Cabello, Leona Lewis.

(*5*) Chameleon, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Chameleon

Music: “21 Questions,” 50 Cent feat. Nate Dogg

Chameleon’s 1st crush: Salma Hayek. “I’ve a factor for decent women. And the chick proper right here is smokin’.”

Panel guesses: Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade, 2 Chains

Voice-over: “I knew if I used to be going to carry my very own towards these powerhouse singers, I couldn’t simply mix in. I needed to stand out and let my circulation shine. My whol life has been about embracing what makes me distinctive. And I’ve made it my quest to assist others shine too. Once I was younger, somebody inseperable from me was continuously attacked for who she was. It was exhausting to witness, however I helped elevate her up till she was finally in a position to embrace what made her distinctive. However then tragedy struck, and he or she was taken from me. It was probably the most troublesome factor I feel I ever confronted. Now I honor her reminiscence by combating for many who don’t really feel accepted. As a result of I would like everybody to really feel proud exhibiting their true colours.”

Earlier music: “Experience Wit Me,” by Nelly

Earlier panel guesses: Dwight Howard, Redfoo, Nick Cannon

WILDCARD: Crab

Music: “Ain’t No Sunshine,” by Invoice Withers

1st crush: Janet Jackson. “We grew up collectively on ‘Good Instances.’”

Panel guesses: Lenny Kravitz, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill

Voice-over: “All my life I dreamed of being a star. And I used to be blessed that my dream got here true in a flash. Everybody across the globe needed to be like me. I felt like a King Crab. However with each blessing, tragedy appears to observe. It’s been a wrestle coping with the darkness that has adopted me and my household. We’ve endured so many twists, turns and traumas. However by means of the ache, it’s the energy of my household that enables me to face and be a star once more. My music tonight is a tribute to that love and the members of the family who’ve gone earlier than me. As a result of after all of the darkness, it’s time to lastly let the sunshine again in.”