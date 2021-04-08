The Masked Singer Season 5 Episode 5 Recap as Host Nick Cannon Returns

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward in case you have not watched Season 5, Episode 5 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired April 7 on Fox.

Nick Cannon is again. “The Masked Singer” host, who had been absent up to now in Season 5 on account of testing constructive for COVID-19, returned on Wednesday in essentially the most applicable means doable: He was the shock “wild card” contestant unmasked on the finish of the episode.

Cannon joined the present as the Bulldog, and carried out “Sweet Woman,” by New Version. Visitor host Niecy Nash, who has been filling in for Cannon, feigned ignorance on who the Bulldog is perhaps. However on the finish of the episode, she introduced that fairly than the same old viewers vote to unmask a contestant, she was pulling rank and deciding herself who to disclose.

After all, she selected the Bulldog, and Cannon unmasked to disclose that he was again and able to resume internet hosting duties.

“I devoted my complete efficiency to you and also you’re kicking me off?” Cannon joked to Nash. “I used to be making an attempt to go all the best way!”

Moving into acting on “The Masked Singer” for the primary time after internet hosting for the previous 4 seasons, Cannon admitted that it was more durable than he anticipated. “I by no means thought I’d be nervous however my coronary heart was beating so quick,” he mentioned.

Panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke weren’t given the possibility to present their ultimate guesses due to the bizarre nature of this unmasking. However after his efficiency, the names they introduced up included Andy Samberg, Chris Tucker, Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock.

Thicke famous that Cannon managed to cover his voice by singing “Sweet Woman” within the tune’s falsetto. The panel might have additionally been thrown by the clue “And.. Reside from New York, it’s Saturday Evening Reside,” which Cannon as the Bulldog defined, “My canine home is in NY. I’m only a lover for comedy that likes to get reside.”

Cannon’s voice over clue as the Bulldog wasn’t a lot of a assist, nonetheless: ““My complete life I needed to fend for myself. Stepping as much as any problem that comes my means. I made strikes on each inexperienced subject, with panthers and pit bulls. Operating quick like a human torch. Yep, I’m one sizzling canine. Technically, the sexiest canine alive, folks. However don’t be fooled by all the beasts, I’m a giant softy inside. I’ll sit, keep, offer you my paw, no matter it takes to make you’re keen on me. So watch out for canine kisses. Now this pup’s about to blow the final two wildcards out of the water. And turn out to be the most well-liked pet on stage. And I’m dedicating my efficiency to somebody very particular [Nash].”

That wasn’t the one uncommon second on this week’s episode, which Nash overrated as “extra chaos than this stage has ever seen” Earlier, the Crab almost had a meltdown — and virtually took his costume off, a la Mickey Rourke in Season 4.

“It’s sizzling, it’s sizzling, I can’t breathe,” the Crab mentioned as he was raced backstage. “It’s sizzling in that factor!”

Cannon was the most recent “wildcard” contestant, a brand new wrinkle this season within the battle for the golden masks trophy. Season 5 superstar contestants have been break up into two teams of 5 (A and B). Moreover, the present has added a brand new character, a rooster named “Cluedle-Doo,” who guarantees so as to add some mischief to the proceedings and share extra clues to viewers.

This season’s costumes embody Raccoon, Seashell, Black Swan, Snail, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Chameleon, Russian Doll(s), Porcupine, The Piglet and the wildcards Orca and Crab. Cannon as the Bulldog joins beforehand unmasked celebrities Logan Paul (Grandpa Monster), Danny Trejo (as Raccoon), Caitlyn Jenner (as Phoenix) and Kermit the Frog (as Snail).

The Season 5 contestants boast a mixed 26 Grammy nominations, 9 multi-platinum singles, 4 Academy Award nominations, three Tremendous Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world information.

The present’s panelists are additionally as soon as competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy primarily based on their first impressions of every masked performer (which McCarthy received final time). Jeong and McCarthy Wahlberg every had a degree up to now, heading into this episode. This week, the “first impression” guesses weren’t tallied or revealed.

Right here had been the opposite contestants and their performances on episode 5, “Group B Finals — The Ulti-‘Mutt’ Wildcard”:

Black Swan

Tune: “How Will I Know,” by Whitney Houston

Black Swan’s significant object clue: Ceramic unicorn. “That is to commemorate one in every of my finest mates, a improbable singer who’s now not with us.”

Panel guesses: Emily Osment, Victoria Justice, Brenda Tune

Voice-over: “With each efficiency, I’m beginning to shake off my nerves. It’s just like the masks is bringing all this confidence that has been trapped inside. And all this anonymity brings me again to my beginnings. Actually. Once I first began my profession, I used to be afraid how my look is perhaps perceived. So I despatched out my auditions with no face, to be judged solely by my abilities. However when folks lastly noticed me, I used to be proper. I wasn’t fairly what they had been anticipating. That have made me hesitant to place myself on the market once more. However not too long ago I hit a significant milestone and realized it was time to take a leap of religion. So I dove headfirst. And now that I’m nameless once more as the Black Swan I’m studying that life isn’t about how others understand me. However at all times staying true to myself.”

Earlier songs: “Barracuda,” by Coronary heart; “In My Blood,” by Shawn Mendes

Earlier panel guesses: Anya Taylor-Pleasure, Camilla Cabello, Leona Lewis, Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, Ashlee Simpson

Piglet

Tune: “7 Years,” by Lukas Graham

Piglet’s significant object clue: Canine tags. “These canine tags characterize crucial factor in my life, I at all times have them with me.”

Panel guesses: Zayn Malik, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson

Voice-over: “This expertise has been essentially the most sudden jolt of adrenaline after a static 12 months. And all it took was placing on a pig costume! Years in the past I used to be actually getting grilled. It was a troublesome time. However then, somebody sudden appeared and turned my life round. She rescued me from the warmth and gave me a brand-new begin. And due to her, now I’m a household man. Which has introduced a brand-new goal to my life. I lastly discovered somebody I wish to develop previous with. Which can be one of the best present of all of them.”

Earlier songs: “Speechless,” by Dan + Shay; “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah),” by Andy Grammer

Earlier panel guesses: Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, JC Chavez, Austin Mahone, Jonathan Knight

Crab (earlier Wildcard)

Tune: “Give It To Me Child,” by Rick James

Crab’s significant object clue: Bowler hat. “The best entertainer, Sammy Davis Jr., used to put on it when he did ‘Mr. Bojangles.’ And I like him a lot that I wore it as a lot as I presumably might.”

Panel guesses: Martin Lawrence, Bobby Brown, Shawn Stockman

Voice-over: “Being on stage for the primary time was powerful. Each bodily as a result of it was powerful to breathe, and emotionally. There’s a magnificence to acting on the present that jogs my memory of being a baby. Once I acquired into all types of bother. My mother tried to maintain me on the straight and slender path. She made me sit within the kitchen whereas she ready meals each evening. At first I hated it. Then I spotted she wasn’t simply making an attempt to show me methods to prepare dinner, she was instructing me the worth of household and arduous work. What began out as a punishment become a ardour. And now my kitchen is the center and soul of my household. Now tonight I can’t wait to let free with a tune I do know they’ll love.”

Earlier songs: “Ain’t No Sunshine,” by Invoice Withers

Earlier panel guesses: Lenny Kravitz, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill

Chameleon

Tune: “Hip Hop,” by Lifeless Prez

Chameleon’s significant object clue: Sizzling buffalo wings. “I’m at all times cooking one thing within the kitchen.”

Panel guesses: Waka Flocka Flame, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly

Voice-over: “It felt so good impressing the panel with my clean movement final time. However there’s one particular person I wish to impress greater than anybody. My little chameleon. Once I was a child, I fell in love with another cool reptiles. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. However now, I dedicate myself to being a superhero ninja for my baby. I made a decision to apply martial arts. Ultimately, I reprogrammed my thoughts, physique and soul. Martial arts taught me methods to course of my feelings, and now I train little chamas it’s cool to precise emotions. I’m right here to shock my lizard as the superhero chameleon.”

Earlier songs: “Trip Wit Me,” by Nelly; “21 Questions,” 50 Cent feat. Nate Dogg

Earlier panel guesses: Dwight Howard, Redfoo, Nick Cannon, Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade, 2 Chains