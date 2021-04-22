The Masked Singer Season 5 Episode 7 Reveals: Crab, Seashell

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 5 Episode 7 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired April 21 on Fox.

Too hot to handle, too cold to hold, Bobby Brown was the next celebrity to be eliminated on Wednesday night’s edition of “The Masked Singer,” followed immediately by “Sister, Sister” star Tamera Mowry. It was a tough night for the beach, as Brown had been disguised as the Crab, while Mowry was dressed as the Seashell.

That’s right, it was a double elimination evening, part of a two-hour extravaganza that saw the “Super 8” contestants whittled down to just six. Also, viewers got more of a glimpse of the mysterious “Cluedle Doo,” a masked star who is sharing additional clues behind the scenes for viewers — and, for the first time, the panelists on set.

For the Crab, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg got it right with Brown. Robin Thicke went with Ray Parker Jr., Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Keith Sweat. Guest panelist Rita Wilson named Martin Lawrence.

For the Seashell, Nicole Scherzinger correctly guessed Tamera Mowry; Ken Jeong chose Sarah Silverman; Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg named Vanessa Hudgens; Robin Thicke went with Haylie Duff. Guest panelist Rita Wilson named Scout Willis.

Every little step Brown took on “The Masked Singer” was a tribute to his kids, who inspired him to do the show.

“We watch ‘The Masked Singer’ religiously every Wednesday,” he said. “We’ve been watching it since day one. So, knowing that we were big fans and knowing how my kids reacted to watching this show. I just thought it would be a good idea to try and trick them, see if they could get me. Most of the time they always say, ‘That’s daddy!’ Now, to actually be on the show now, and get a chance to say that’s daddy, and it really be me.”

On their own, the kids guessed it was Brown. But cool it now, he didn’t confirm it. “Tonight, they’ll be able to say see, we told you that it was you daddy,” he said.

It was Brown’s prerogative to choose the Crab costume, even though he knew it would be cruel. “When I first saw it, with the claws and the shell and the mustache, I thought it would be great,” he said. “It was extremely tough to move around. There was no movement around there was no dancing involved in the performances. Compared to how I perform. Within the head was so big, it was weighing me down. So I had to use head weights to practice in. I used football helmets, different things to try to get used to it, but my claustrophobia kicked in still.”

Viewers saw the impact after Brown’s previous performance, when he had to rush off stage because the costume was too hot.

“It was the perfect amount of songs for me, the perfect amount of time on the show,” he said. “I had so much fun with the cast, them not knowing it was me and some of them knowing it was me.”

For his final performance, Brown sang “In the Air Tonight,” by Phil Collins. Previously, he did “Ain’t No Sunshine,” by Bill Withers, and “Give It To Me Baby,” by Rick James.

“These were songs that were touching, things that reminded me of different things in my life and, it was therapeutic to be able to sing those songs, and I had a ball,” he said.

Brown said once was enough for “The Masked Singer,” but he wouldn’t mind returning for “The Masked Dancer.”

As for Mowry, appearing on “The Masked Singer” brought her back to singing on a stage for the first time since her teenage years.

“It’s been a dream of mine to tap back into singing,” she said. “I started my career in the entertainment business in a group called Voices. I was 14 years old. At the same time, I was doing a pilot called ‘Sister, Sister.’ So, the moment ‘Sister, Sister’ got picked up, I couldn’t do both. And I took the path of acting. I’m so happy I did, but at the same time I always wondered what it would have been like to perform and sing again.”

“Sister, Sister” was a huge hit for Mowry and her sister Tia, leading to other opportunities like singing the National Anthem at the Malibu Triathlon over two decades ago — the last time Mowry said she performed in public.

Mowry said the “Masked Singer” experience was more of a whirlwind than she expected — but “an amazing whirlwind. The mask production, the producers, the vocal coaches. They were all fantastic. It is stressful and challenging but at the same time, they make it so joyful, and fun that it is an experience I will never forget. And I am so grateful I’m a part of the ‘Masked Singer’ family.”

For her final song, Mowry chose “I Think We’re Alone Now,” by Tiffany. Before that, she performed “Listen to Your Heart,” by Roxette; “Confident,” by Demi Lovato; and “Tell Me Something Good,” by Rufus feat. Chaka Khan. Mowry said it was difficult to learn a song and dance moves within two days, as well as the rules of keeping her appearance a secret and singing live.

“I felt like one of the most challenging things was singing with this big mask on, the Seashell,” she said. “And if you want to move, your movements have to be a little bit more larger than life, than you would if you didn’t have a costume on. In doing that, it can kind of exhaust you. Your breath, you have to really control that because you’re singing. But with anything and everything I adapt. And because I was having so much fun, you kind of just have to let all that go and learn as you go.”

At the same time, she added, “If there’s anything, I felt very safe from COVID doing this. You are covered from head to toe. And I love how when I first sang, people were like, ‘Who is this? Who is the Seashell?’ No one was judging you. They were seeing it for what it was, seeing a performance for what it was. And I loved being unknown for about a month.”

Now, Mowry hopes to more actively pursue singing, including a gospel album and musicals. “I had to choose at 14, which path I was going to go. And I will never hide that other side of me ever again,” she said.

This season’s costumes include Raccoon, Seashell, Black Swan, Snail, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Chameleon, Russian Doll(s), Porcupine, The Piglet and the wildcards Orca, Crab and Bulldog.

Brown as Crab and Mowry as Seashell join previously unmasked celebrities Mark McGrath (Orca), Nick Cannon (Bulldog), Logan Paul (Grandpa Monster), Danny Trejo (as Raccoon), Caitlyn Jenner (as Phoenix) and Kermit the Frog (as Snail).

The Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.

The show’s panelists are also once competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based on their first impressions of each masked performer (which McCarthy won last time). Jeong and McCarthy Wahlberg each had a point so far, heading into this episode.

The panelists’ Crab first impressions: Jeong and McCarthy Wahlberg got it right with Bobby Brown, Thicke’s was Kool from Kool and the Gang, and Scherzinger’s was “a member of the Jackson 5.” Another point for Jeong and McCarthy Wahlberg, now tied at two.

For the Seashell first impressions, Jeong went with Kristin Chenoweth; Scherzinger chose Hillary Duff; McCarthy Wahlberg chose Vanessa Hudgens; Thicke thought it was Ashley Judd. No one got this one right, but Jeong and McCarthy Wahlberg now enter next week with two points each.

Here were the other contestants and their performances on night seven, “Super 8 — The Plot Chickens”:

Piglet, “The Masked Singer”

Piglet

Song: “The Pretender,” by Foo Fighters

Food Delivery Clue: Cotton Candy. “This classic sweet treat reminds me of one of my very first jobs.”

Panel guesses: Lance Bass, Chris Pine, Adam Levine, Eli or Peyton Manning

Previous songs: “Speechless,” by Dan + Shay; “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah),” by Andy Grammer, “7 Years,” by Lukas Graham

Previous panel guesses: Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, JC Chavez, Austin Mahone, Jonathan Knight, Zayn Malik, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson

Robopine, “The Masked Singer”

Porcupine/”Robopine”

Song: “Let’s Get It On,” by Marvin Gaye

Food Delivery Clue: Lobster. “On the coast of Costa Rica, me and my family get a lot of fresh water sea diving. It’s a family tradition that we kind of pride ourselves on.”

Panel guesses: Terry Crews, Aaron Hall, Jamie Foxx

Previous songs: “Never Too Much,” by Luther Vandross; “All of Me,” by John Legend; “Killing Me Softly,” by Roberta Flack

Previous panel guesses: Jamie Foxx, Idris Elba, Lionel Richie, Ginuwine, Brian McKnight, Jason Derulo, Wesley Snipes, Eddie Murphy, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, Terence Howard

Chameleon, “The Masked Singer”

Chameleon

Song: “Regulate,” by Warren G feat. Nate Dogg

Food Delivery Clue: M.R.E. “If you know me, I’m always with my game. And this one is because I support all the troops.”

Cluedle-Doo Clue: “Chameleon, I very much enjoyed your work on the big screen. I was even rooting for you at the Golden Globes!”

Panel guesses: Machine Gun Kelly, Kyrie Irving, G-Eazy, Waka Flocka Flame

Previous songs: “Ride Wit Me,” by Nelly; “21 Questions,” 50 Cent feat. Nate Dogg; “Hip Hop,” by Dead Prez

Previous panel guesses: Dwight Howard, Redfoo, Nick Cannon, Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade, 2 Chains, Waka Flocka Flame, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly

Yeti, “The Masked Singer”

Yeti

Song: “Lonely,” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Food Delivery Clue: Donuts. (No quote!)

Panel guesses: Todrick Hall, Justin Timberlake, Omarion, Mario

Previous song: “If It Isn’t Love,” by New Edition

Previous panel guesses: Ray J, Justin Bieber, Taran Killam

Russian Dolls, “The Masked Singer”

Russian Dolls

Song: “24K Magic,” by Bruno Mars

Food Delivery Clue: Red jelly beans. “For a very long time, we’ve loved jelly beans. You can see from our figure.”

Panel guesses: Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Jonas Brothers, Hanson, Boyz II Men

Previous songs: “Man in the Mirror,” by Michael Jackson; “Wonder,” by Shawn Mendes; “Want to Want Me,” by Jason Derulo

Previous panel guesses: Boyz II Men; Vanessa Hudgens; Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale or other “Glee” stars; Gwen Stefani and No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont, Sugarland, Boyz II Men, Jacksons, Pentatonix, the Jonas Brothers, 98 Degrees

Black Swan, “The Masked Singer”

Black Swan

Song: “Use Somebody,” by Kings of Leon

Food Delivery Clue: Goldfish crackers. “This is my favorite snack as a kid. Me and my mom would just kill these.”

Panel guesses: Kesha, Demi Lovato, Becky G, JoJo

Previous songs: “Barracuda,” by Heart; “In My Blood,” by Shawn Mendes; “How Will I Know,” by Whitney Houston

Previous panel guesses: Anya Taylor-Joy, Camilla Cabello, Leona Lewis, Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, Ashlee Simpson, Emily Osment, Victoria Justice, Brenda Song