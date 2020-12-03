‘The Masked Singer’ Semi-Finals: Seahorse, Popcorn, Jellyfish Unmasked

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward when you have not watched the two-hour Season 4, Episode 10 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired Dec. 2 on Fox.

It was a mega unmasking on Wednesday as Fox’s “The Masked Singer” revealed three celebrities in a particular 2-hour semi-final version: Singer/songwriter Tori Kelly (because the Seahorse), music icon Taylor Dayne (as Popcorn) and snowboarding Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim (as Jellyfish) have been all eradicated.

Among the many panelists, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and visitor panelist Craig Robinson discovered that Popcorn was Dayne. Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong thought it was Tina Turner.

Jeong decided that Jellyfish was certainly Kim, which Robinson then copied. Thicke went with one other Olympic gold medalist, Gabby Douglas. McCarthy Wahlberg additionally went with an Olympian: McKayla Maroney. Scherzinger thought it was Grimes.

Thicke and Scherzinger knew that Seahorse was Kelly, and Robinson additionally took that choose. Jeong thought it was Christina Aguilera, whereas McCarthy Wahlberg named Halsey.

In her last efficiency as Seahorse, Kelly sang “That’s What I Like,” by Bruno Mars. Having beforehand tackled “Solely Lady (Within the World),” by Rihanna; “My Coronary heart Will Go On,” by Celine Dion; and “…Child One Extra Time,” by Britney Spears, Kelly mentioned she was keen to make use of “The Masked Singer” to do one thing completely different.

“I spotted this may very well be sort of a enjoyable alternative to indicate an alter ego, and do issues that I wouldn’t usually do inside my very own music,” Kelly instructed Selection. “I’m sort of identified for having a guitar in entrance of me so possibly that is my alternative to do some choreo and be just a little bit greater of a personality and in order that that was precisely what I attempted to do with the Seahorse.”

Kelly mentioned the costume was a little bit of a problem — and it additionally revealed one thing she hadn’t realized about her efficiency type.

“I do sure actions with my head and after I’m hitting a sure be aware,” she mentioned. “It’s very unconscious so I didn’t understand I’m doing it till I put this masks on and I’m just a little extra restricted in transferring my head round. That was sort of the primary problem, ensuring I used to be coordinated and didn’t fall over or something like that.”

Kelly mentioned she checked on-line and noticed that her followers instantly discovered that it was her. “I simply thought it was so hilarious, like I can’t disguise from my followers in any respect,” she mentioned. “They knew, there’s no getting round that.”

Kelly mentioned “The Masked Singer” modified her in methods she wasn’t anticipating. “I sort of walked away feeling like I had far more confidence in who I used to be as a performer,” she mentioned. ” I’ve been referred to as only a singer, which is ok, however I believe being on the present gave me the arrogance to view myself as an general entertainer. I went on the market and labored the stage extra and was doing stuff that I by no means do. I’m positively going to take the Seahorse with me into my different reveals. I positively assume it modified me for the higher. So I’m grateful for ‘The Masked Singer.’”

Dayne, in the meantime, as Popcorn sang “Higher Be Good to Me,” by Tina Turner, after beforehand performing “What About Us,” by Pink; “Falling,” by Harry Types; and “Domino,” by Jessie J. She additionally knew that her distinctive voice wouldn’t idiot a number of the panelists or her followers.

“We knew that was going to be a problem and but on the similar time, they’ve had many recognizable voices on the present,” she mentioned. “So we picked songs from male artists after which we additionally performed round with keys, and but on the similar time, they’ve a present to provide. We went fairly far I believe lots of people guessed it and lots of people didn’t. It labored out fairly effectively.”

Dayne mentioned she was eager about becoming a member of “The Masked Singer” after a number of the panelists identify checked her final season as doubtlessly being the Night time Angel. “Once they known as me for this season, we have been like, let’s slip in there after which actually give them one thing to speak about,” she mentioned. “The costumes have been extremely difficult in their very own method, however my costume was every little thing and extra I may have dreamed of. I beloved being Miss Popcorn, she is probably the most hopeful, the prettiest, cutest, liveliest, most loving and Betty Boop-esque.”

“The Masked Singer” was extra of a dedication than Dayne anticipated, however she offers the present excessive marks for the expertise. “This was actually a hell of a hell of a trip,” she mentioned. “I really like the challenges. I believe every year you must put your self into some actual deep. One thing to problem your thoughts or your physique, 4 weeks 12 weeks no matter it takes. One thing to do this, shake it up, your perspective has to alter one thing.”

In the meantime, Kim got here to “The Masked Singer” not having ever carried out music on such a stage. However she has beloved the present ever since her mother and father have been hooked on the unique Korean model.

“I bear in mind them being utterly hooked on the present,” Kim mentioned. “Anytime I’d name my mother and father, or ask what they’re doing, they’d be like, ‘we’re watching the Masked Singer, it’s so cool, we predict it’s this movie star or this movie star.’ I didn’t actually know what it was about. After which I watched it with them sooner or later, and I used to be like, that is wonderful. I really like the idea.”

In her last efficiency as Jellyfish, Kim carried out “Keep,” by Rihanna feat. Mikky Eko. Her earlier numbers included “Large Ladies Don’t Cry,” by Fergie; “Loopy,” by Patsy Cline; and “Don’t Begin Now,” by Dua Lipa.

Kim and her household repeatedly have karaoke nights, which finally paid off in her skill to sing on “The Masked Singer.” “Once I received singer guesses like Charli XCX, I used to be actually flattered by that solely as a result of I haven’t had any expertise performing or being on a stage and singing usually,” she mentioned.

New this season, the present’s panelists are additionally competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy primarily based on their first impressions of every masked performer — and going into the episode, McCarthy Wahlberg was within the lead with three, whereas Thicke and Scherzinger had two factors every, and Jeong to this point had zero.

For Popcorn, Scherzinger’s first impression guess was Diana Ross; everybody else selected Tina Turner. Nobody received some extent there.

For Jellyfish, Thicke’s first impression was Addison Rae. McCarthy Wahlberg mentioned Daisy Ridley; Jeong thought it was Yara Shahidi; and Scherzinger mentioned Sofia Richie. Nobody picked up one other level right here both.

For Seahorse, Jeong’s first impression was Fergie, Thicke picked JoJo; McCarthy Wahlberg wrote Halsey; Scherzinger mentioned Maren Morris. The panelists have been 0 for 3 of their first impressions, with nobody getting into the finals with any extra factors.

This season’s costumes embrace Child Alien, Crocodile, Broccoli, Gremlin, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Whatchamacalit, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Popcorn, Solar, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Serpent.

Beforehand unmasked have been Paul Anka (Broccoli), Lonzo Ball (Whatchamacalit), “Dr. Elvis” Francois (Serpent), Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black (Snow Owls), Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster), Wendy Williams (Lips), Mark Sanchez (Child Alien), Brian Austin Inexperienced (Giraffe), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin) and Busta Rhymes (Dragon).

Meaning heading into the finals, simply Crocodile, Mushroom and Solar stay. Right here’s how they carried out in week ten, “The Semi Finals – The Tremendous Six”:

Crocodile, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Crocodile

Tune: “I Don’t Need to Miss a Factor,” by Aerosmith

Panel guesses: AJ MacLean, Nick Lachey, Nick Carter

Tremendous clue: Pizza rat

Related to: Craig Robinson; “You’re certainly one of my favourite actors and it’s so cool to have the ability to share the display screen with you once more.”

Earlier songs: “It’s My Life,” by Bon Jovi; “Poisonous,” by Britney Spears; “Bleeding Love,” by Leona Lewis

Earlier panel guesses: Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg, Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz, Harry Connick Jr., Jared Leto, Jordan Knight, Justin Guarini

Mushroom, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Mushroom

Tune: “Valerie,” by Amy Winehouse

Panel guesses: Jaden Smith, Jordan Fisher, Leslie Odom Jr., Keegan Michael Key

Tremendous clue: Alarm clock: 3:00

Related to: Robin Thicke; “I really like mixing it up with you once more. As a result of this positively isn’t the primary time we linked.”

Earlier songs: “This Girl’s Work” by Maxwell; “If I May Flip Again Time,” by Cher; “Unconditionally,” by Katy Perry

Earlier panel guesses: Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean, Adam Lambert, Jaden Smith, Jaden Smith, Taye Diggs, The Weeknd

Solar, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

The Solar

Tune: “When the Celebration’s Over,” by Billie Eilish

Panel guesses: LeAnn Rimes, Brandii Carlisle, Kate Hudson, Emilia Clarke

Tremendous clue: Respiration fireplace

Related to: Nicole Scherzinger; “The final time we met was within the rest room.”

Earlier songs: “Cuz I Love You,” by Lizzo; “Praying,” by Kesha; “Piece of My Warmth,” by Janis Joplin

Earlier panel guesses: Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Mandy Moore, Katharine McPhee, Carrie Underwood, Katharine McPhee, Jewel