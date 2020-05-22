The Masked Singer Winner Reveals How It Feels To Be The First Female Winner

The first season of The Masked Singer on Fox was gained by T-Ache as Monster and the second was gained by Wayne Brady because the Fox, and it wasn’t till the Season Three finale that viewers could possibly be assured that Night time Angel would take residence the trophy. Bow Wow was the primary unmasked within the finale because the Frog, and Jesse McCartney proved to be the person beneath the Turtle shell. Kudos to Kandi Burruss for popping out on high over Bow Wow particularly, who appeared unstoppable in Season Three regardless of not really singing!