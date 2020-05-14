The Masked Singer’s Frog Could Actually Win Season 3, And I Can’t Believe It

The Frog’s presence within the upcoming Season Three finale of The Masked Singer is a bit controversial, as a result of whereas he has placed on some spectacular rap performances, he is carried out completely no singing. In the meantime, legends like Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick have been despatched dwelling will little to no fanfare. Certain, they most likely aren’t shedding a number of sleep over being eradicated from the competitors, however I would not blame them being bitter contemplating it is a singing competitors.