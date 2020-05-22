The Masked Singer’s Frog Explains Why He Didn’t Actually Sing On The Show

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for The Masked Singer Season Three finale.
The Masked Singer’s Frog went all out in Season 3, bringing the vitality, the swagger, and greater than a bit pleasure to the Fox competitors present. Frog swept the viewers away week after week together with his dance strikes and music decisions, and all with out having to melodically sing one word. With every thing from MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Contact This” to 50 Cent’s “In da Membership,” The Masked Singer’s Frog rapped his approach by way of the competitors. However the third-place runner-up had a motive for it.
Kicking the The Masked Singer’s Season Three finale off with a rendition of P. Diddy’s “Unhealthy Boys for Life,” which led to his elimination, Frog’s unmasking revealed him to be none apart from rapper and CSI: Cyber vet Shad “Bow Wow” Moss. Moss’ rapping performed closely in cluing many viewers in on his identification early on (together with a near-endless stream of Like Mike clues.) So if singing in every spherical may need fooled individuals a bit longer, why didn’t he simply do this in the course of the competitors as a substitute?Moss had his causes, and defined these decisions to TVLine:
My entire vibe was to face out. I didn’t wish to come on there, standing in a single spot, simply singing. I watched everybody’s efficiency. I studied them. I’m like, ‘Yo, there’s quite a lot of sluggish ballads. There’s quite a lot of nice, nice singers with robust voices. However who’s gonna be the individual to get it going?’
And get the occasion going, he did. Shad “Bow Wow” Moss (who dropped the “Lil” a part of the moniker years in the past) knew he had main competitors and used his expertise as a performer to hype the group up and entertain them to nice success. He positively had a a lot totally different vibe going than Jesse McCartney’s Turtle or Kandi Buruss’ Evening Angel, who got here in second and first place, respectively, and it was a giant motive why he averted being eradicated till the finale.
To make certain, the rapper’s Frog costume drew consideration from the beginning. Dressed to the nines in a zoot swimsuit and sizzling pink suspenders, Shad Moss got here able to entertain. Actually, the one factor he felt very assured with was in understanding he might get the viewers grooving. Right here’s how Moss put it:
I’m not gonna lie: There was by no means a time the place I felt like I didn’t have them within the palm of my hand. I felt like I had them since Day 1. I knew. As a result of I do know me, and I needed my performances to signify who Bow Wow was, additionally the Frog, too. However I actually needed to showcase the vitality. My entire vibe was a celebration. . . . It’s a stay viewers, too. You wish to really feel some totally different sort of vitality within the room, and that was my entire key to me attending to the finals: Each time I’m going up there to be enjoyable, have numerous vitality and produce the occasion. That was the important thing to the Frog’s success, to convey the occasion. So there was by no means a doubt in my thoughts that I might lose the group or mess it up or something. I used to be able to go.
The Masked Singer has already been renewed for Season four and is presently slated to premiere in some unspecified time in the future within the fall on Fox, assuming the filming schedule is ready to go ahead as deliberate. The competitors sequence will preserve its Wednesday evening time slot at 8:00 p.m. ET, and hopefully the producers discover somebody as energetic as Bow Wow to Season four and past.
