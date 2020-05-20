The Masked Singer’s Frog Really Shouldn’t Win Season 3 After Special Reunion Performance

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the “Highway to the Finals” episode of The Masked Singer Season 3.
The Season 3 finale of The Masked Singer is fast-approaching, and Fox hyped viewers for the upcoming unmaskings with a “Highway to the Finals” recap episode. Whereas The Masked Singer flopped with followers when it aired a sing-along fairly than a brand new episode and clip episodes aren’t essentially the most thrilling generally, “Highway to the Finals” ended with a particular reunion courtesy of Dionne Warwick (a.ok.a. the Mouse) main a efficiency of “What the World Wants Now” with finalists Frog, Night time Angel, and Turtle lending their voices. The efficiency was nice, however satisfied me that Frog should not win the season.
Dionne Warwick carried out her a part of the track remotely, whereas The Masked Singer discovered a method for some fancier filming for the Ultimate 3. Warwick after all crushed the efficiency, even from house, as a result of what else would a music legend do? Night time Angel and Turtle belted their very own parts of the track and there was some pretty harmonizing, whereas Frog merely rapped over the tip. Have a look:
I truthfully favored the rapping portion and the way it added some edge to a track that in any other case may need simply felt like a canopy — albeit a implausible cowl — of a widely known track. However that is The Masked Singer. A finalist who could not contribute to the track with no verse being added to accommodate his voice most likely should not take house the trophy, in my e book.
Frog is gifted and introduced the form of spectacle that makes The Masked Singer such a enjoyable present. Making it to the ultimate three, even over some implausible singers, was all nicely and good. He even reminded viewers that rap actually is not simple, as he has needed to grasp beat, rhythm, cadence, and melody.
Frog may be very entertaining, and I’d root for him on a present referred to as The Masked Rapper or The Masked Dancer or The Masked Entertainer. Truthfully, I’d have liked to be within the viewers to expertise one in all his performances in particular person and really feel the power that he clearly brings that has saved him profitable votes all alongside. Choose Jenny McCarthy got here proper out and mentioned that he is by far the most effective dancer who has appeared on the present to this point.
I simply can’t carry myself to root for him over a singer with the pipes just like the terrifying Night time Angel and Turtle. Whereas the finale might reveal some surprises on the subject of what the finalists are able to, it is value noting that Frog teased his finale efficiency by saying that he “saved the swaggiest for final.” That does not point out to me that he will hop out of the rapping/dancing field in his last bid for the trophy.
I will not be devastated if he wins, though I is perhaps a bit of offended on behalf of the singers he beat within the finale of The Masked Singer. No matter occurs, the finale must be must-see TV. See whether or not Frog, Night time Angel, or Turtle comes out on high of The Masked Singer Season 3 with the finale on Wednesday, Could 20 at eight p.m. ET on Fox. For extra viewing choices now and within the not-too-distant future, make sure to take a look at our 2020 summer time TV premiere schedule.
