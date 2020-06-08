The Masked Singer’s Jesse McCartney Was Stumped About Some Of The Clues Created For Him

Clues on the whole have been a scorching subject with regard to The Masked Singer, because it appears no clue is simply too tough for tens of millions of viewers geared up with social media and a search engine. Most contestants in every season have been sniffed out not lengthy after their first efficiency within the first three seasons, and one has to surprise if that pattern will proceed in Season 4. Will followers proceed to guess contestants appropriately from the beginning, or will the brand new season have folks feeling like Jesse McCartney at some factors?