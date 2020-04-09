The Masked Singer’s Kangaroo Was Hot Stuff In Donna Summer Cowl, But Hot Sufficient?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the April Eight episode of The Masked Singer Season three on Fox.
Whereas most of the greatest reveals on tv are heading into untimely hiatuses, The Masked Singer continues to be going sturdy and can carry on going till the subsequent champion is unmasked. Now, nevertheless, yet one more contestant formally is not going to get to maintain on going within the third season. The April Eight episode was full of energetic performances, with the Kangaroo’s Donna Summer cowl of “Hot Stuff” as a standout, and never simply due to the tail strikes.
But was Kangaroo’s “Hot Stuff” efficiency scorching sufficient to remain within the sport? Sadly for her, she acquired the Masked Singer axe and was unmasked as none different Jordyn Woods. Check out her valiant Donna Summer cowl try to remain within the sport:
A famous mannequin, entrepreneur, influencer, contributor to Kardashian drama, and now Kangaroo, Jordyn Woods could turn into best-known for her Masked Singer performances for the foreseeable future. Contemplating she had beforehand made huge headlines for allegedly playing around with NBA star Tristan Thompson, a.ok.a. the daddy of Khloé Kardashian’s child, hopping round to “Hot Stuff” on a preferred primetime sequence might be excellent for her profession.
After all, all that hopping was sure to take a toll on Jordyn Woods in actual life, since she does not come from an athletic background like one other Season three contestant. Woods defined how she acquired away along with her work because the Kangaroo with out freely giving the sport to her buddies that she was a part of The Masked Singer. Talking to EW, Woods mentioned this:
Lots of people did attain out. They’d be like, ‘I am so happy with you.’ I am like, ‘What are you speaking about?’ If I do not say something, now it appears to be like suspicious. I’d say how drained I used to be as a result of I used to be working the day earlier than. They usually have been like, ‘Oh, what are you engaged on?’ I might say, ‘Oh, simply an motion pilot. I’ll be on a brand new motion TV present and it requires a whole lot of working, so I am simply drained.’ Little did they know I am really working round in a kangaroo costume.
So, no motion pilot for Jordyn Woods within the subsequent TV season, though provided that there isn’t any assure of when reveals will get again into manufacturing as traditional within the coming months, she won’t have been in a position to leap into a brand new present anyway!
All issues thought of, Jordyn Woods had a stable run on The Masked Singer. She made it fairly far into the competitors, outlasting even music legends. Even when “Hot Stuff” wasn’t scorching sufficient to maintain her on the present, she proved she had what it takes to entertain, even when it was from beneath an elaborate Kangaroo outfit.
New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at Eight p.m. ET on Fox within the midseason TV premiere lineup.
Add Comment