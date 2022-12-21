The massive reception for Lionel Messi at his home in Rosario and the gesture with the fans

The captain of the Argentine national team arrived in his hometown

Lionel Messibeside Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybalaarrived this afternoon at the Rosario international airport and immediately boarded a helicopter that took them to their homes, except in the case of The jewelwho made a stopover and continued his journey towards his Córdoba natal.

The best memes of Argentina world champion: the aura of Diego Maradona, the brilliance of Di María and Messi and Dibu Martínez salvador La Albiceleste won against France in Qatar. This is how they reacted on the networks

A crowd waited for the Argentine captain at the door of his house in the private neighborhood of Funes. Despite the fatigue from the exhausting trip from Qatar, added to the caravans at dawn on Monday and this afternoon through Buenos Aires and a large part of the capital by helicopter, La Pulga greeted everyone and agreed to take pictures. His wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, along with their parents and other relatives were already at home awaiting his arrival.

The same thing happened with the Fideo couple, Jorgelina Cardoso and her daughters Mía and Pía. Kily González gave them a great welcome in the private neighborhood, as published by the journalist Tomas Dvoretzky in his Twitter account. Twitter

On a private flight that departed from the Buenos Aires town of San Fernandothe three world champions arrived at the air station of Rosario at 18:33 and a few minutes later they got off the aircraft. “Ole, ole, Messi, Messi”, sang the people from Rosario who came to the airport to welcome them, although they had to settle for seeing them from afar. Better luck had the airport employees with permission to be on the runway, who were able to take photos with the World Cup champions from Qatar.

Messi and Di María are already in Rosario and the rest of the players left the AFA premises to return to their homes See also This is how online betting with cryptocurrencies works La Pulga and Fideo moved to the city of Santa Fe after leaving the Ezeiza complex after a very special day. The rest of the team did the same to spend Christmas with their families.

As soon as they got off the plane, Messi and Di Maria They accommodated their suitcases in a helicopter that was waiting for them on the same airport runway and left for a nearby closed neighborhood, where they will stop during their stay in this city of Santa Fe. The Cordovan also traveled on the flight Paulo Dybalaabout whom it was not reported how he would continue his trip to the Mediterranean province.

The “leper” Messi and the “scoundrel” Di María they will spend the Christmas holidays in Rosario with their families, after participating today in the celebrations for the soccer world championship in the City of Buenos Aires. Although there was speculation today with the celebration of a celebration of both with the local public, the municipal authorities – who managed this possibility with Messi’s family – decided to rule it out, local government spokesmen told Télam.

Kily González welcomed Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María (@TomasDvoretzky)

As a consequence of the operation mounted by the Airport Security Police (PSA) for the arrival of Messi and Di María at the “Islas Malvinas” airport, the station authorities reported that access was restricted and some flights were delayed.

The figurines of the champion: the 26 heroes who gave the World Cup in Qatar to Argentina Find out the statistics of the players who were part of the roster drawn up by coach Lionel Scaloni and came to glory after beating France in the final at the Lusail stadium See also [EXCLUSIVO] First official trailer for “Matrimillas”, the comedy with Luisana Lopilato and Juan Minujín

After a short break and enjoying the New Year’s Eve festivities with the family, Lionel Messi will travel to France to rejoin Paris Saint-Germain. Ligue 1, which they lead, and the Champions League, will be the new objectives in 2023. Of course, it will be small next to the great dream and maximum desire recently achieved with the world championship in Qatar with their Argentine team. With this huge boost, the Argentine captain will assume his last year of contract with PSG and will analyze new horizons.

The last players to leave the AFA were Marcos Huevo Acuña, Emiliano Dibu Martínez and Alexis Mac Allister, among others. The vast majority did so in their private cars, which caused a new chaos at the exit of the property. It is worth remembering that the scheduled dinner between players, family members and the delegation at the AFA premises was suspended.

“The Argentina squad has already left the Ezeiza property. THANKS TO EVERYONE! A DREAM COME TRUE ⭐⭐⭐. This belongs to all Argentines 😍🏆 They made us very happy with their support and affection! 😁”, It was the tweet published by the Argentine team, thus closing a historic day for the champions with their people.

Keep reading:

This was the helicopter flight of the world champions over the City of Buenos Aires

The best memes of the caravan of the Argentine national team: doubts about the route, the driver and the comparison with The Walking Dead

The moment in which two fans threw themselves from a bridge into the national team’s convertible micro: one was rescued by the players and the other fell into the void