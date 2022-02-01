The Masters of the Universe live-action film is formally showed for Netflix in conjunction with its main actor

After years of uncertainty, A brand new live-action Masters of the Universe film is on its method to Netflix, with Kyle Allen set to take at the function of He-Guy..

Netflix has partnered with Mattel to supply the brand new movie, with the Nee brothers serving as co-directors. The script is being produced through the Neeses and Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings screenwriter David Callaham.

The tale of the brand new film will center of attention on He-Guy, aka Adam, an orphan who “discovers that he’s a prince destined to be the savior of land“. Will have to “briefly be informed its energy and the significance of saving your true house from an evil pressureIn brief, it’s going to be an starting place tale.

Kyle Allen (Getty Photographs / Axelle Bauer-Griffin)

The brand new Masters of the Universe live-action film has been rumored since no less than 2003, with John Woo as a imaginable director. Sony ended up obtaining the rights, however used to be now not very a hit in getting a brand new film off the bottom. In 2021, Netflix premiered Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a brand new sequence with Kevin Smith and Mark Hamill.

Masters of the Universe remaining seemed in reside motion in 1987., with Dolph Lundgren within the function of He-Guy. It used to be negatively criticized, however has since turn into a cult movie.

masters of the universe

Netflix’s new Masters of the Universe film will get started manufacturing in the summertime of 2022. It does not have a free up date but.