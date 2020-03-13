The Masters Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Masters, golf’s most prestigious match, is the newest sporting occasion to succumb to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Ridley, chairman of The Masters, introduced the choice to postpone the match by way of the next assertion.

“On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Event, the Augusta Nationwide Ladies’s Beginner and the Drive, Chip and Putt Nationwide Finals had not modified. Contemplating the newest info and skilled evaluation, we’ve determined presently to postpone the Masters Event, the Augusta Nationwide Ladies’s Beginner and the Drive, Chip and Putt Nationwide Finals,” learn the assertion.

“Finally, the well being and well-being of everybody related to these occasions and the residents of the Augusta group led us to this resolution. We hope this postponement places us in one of the best place to securely host the Masters Event and our beginner occasions at some later date. We are going to proceed to work with the World Well being Group, Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention, the Workplace of the Governor, the Georgia Division of Public Well being, the Metropolis of Augusta and all different native authorities. We’re grateful to all of those entities for his or her distinctive efforts and steerage,” Ridley continued.

The match was scheduled to be performed from April 9-12. It doesn’t appear doubtless that returning champion Tiger Woods will get the prospect to say the famed Inexperienced Jacket at Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership anytime quickly. The information comes solely a day after the PGA Tour introduced the cancelation of The Gamers Championship. Day 1 and a pair of of The Masters have been scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN, with day three and Four on CBS.

At this level the Coronavirus has affected virtually each single main sport in the US. Within the final couple days alone, the NBA introduced it was halting its season, March Insanity was canceled, the MLB introduced it was pushing again the baseball calendar, and the NHL additionally suspending the remainder of its fixtures.