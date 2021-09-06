The match between Brazil and Argentina was “suspended” by Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

There is no doubt that the suspension of the meeting in San Pablo it had unusual peculiarities of the universe of soccer.

It is not the case to specify all those reasons why a football match can be suspended as soon as it has started, but according to the regulations the most common revolve around the tumult, the aggression between actors, the invasion of the public, the indisposition of any of the participants, etc. The fact that an agent of a federal health institution in a country tries to stop a football match with an order in his pocket shouting his intention to the fourth referee and the match referee himself is part of the first event of such characteristics in the history of this sport .

As has been reported, we are facing a situation that the Anvisa authorities have considered a sanitary non-compliance on the part of Argentine players who act in England. This could be a valid reason, at least to consider, if the procedure of such circumstance had responded to a discrete and austere mechanics. For example, look for mechanisms so that such players are not included in the official roster or so that they would have reliable knowledge that if they did so, the match would not start.

Instead, what is known is that such warning or such precautions were never made official for public knowledge and the consummation of the greatest role in South American football in its history was expected.

But there are other issues of irregular behavior on the part of some protagonists. Let’s see:

1) the match started

2) an intruder caused the match to be suspended

3) Faced with the spontaneous discussion and even certain groping to expel such an intruder, the presence of any police officer was not noticed in an environment where law enforcement usually act quickly and rigorously

4) Referee Valenzuela -from Venezuela- was one of the first people to leave the field of play showing an attitude contrary to the usual behavior of his colleagues, who in the presence of people outside the show quickly resort to the police and if they delay in arriving, they make real efforts to keep the show going

5) When these events occur, the highest authority of the match usually takes a few minutes to consult the higher authority, in this case, the FIFA inspector and,

6) reports against suspended matches always require a couple of hours. In this case, the referee’s report was released within twelve minutes, which makes us suppose that Valenzuela sensed or knew what was going to happen.

What a problem will have to be presented to the FIFA disciplinary tribunal, since neither team can be declared lost, but there must be a result and that result is the one that arises from the continuation of this match with eighty-five minutes to go. And it should be soon as there are third-party victims who are competing and who could depend on the result for their qualification to the final round of the Qatar 22 World Cup.

Why is this a political question and, more precisely, of the highest authority of a country, Jair Bolsonaro? Because all the factors (intruder, absence of police, referee’s report) give us the guideline that it could only be consummated if the judge, the observers and the inspectors complied with an order from an undoubtedly superior authority. It is in such a way that the Brazilian government tried to demonstrate to the world the complete opposite of what the president has been accused of. If it had not been like that, the resources would have been extreme not to offer the football universe such a role.

