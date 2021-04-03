The Match Factory Boards Lorenzo Vigas’ ‘The Field’

Main arthouse gross sales company The Match Factory has acquired “The Field” (La Caja), the second function of Mexican filmmaker Lorenzo Vigas, winner of Venice Movie Competition’s Golden Lion with “From Afar.” “The Field” is more likely to discover a berth at Cannes or Venice.

The movie follows Hatzin, a teen from Mexico Metropolis, who travels to gather the stays of his father, which have been present in a communal grave within the northern a part of Mexico. However an off-the-cuff encounter with a person who shares a bodily resemblance together with his father fills Hatzin with each doubts and hope about his mum or dad’s true whereabouts.

The movie crew shot inside a real-life ‘Maquiladora’

Raúl Ramírez Kigra

Vigas says that within the movie he displays on “the theme of id from varied factors of view.” He provides: “Latin American historical past may be very younger. Till a comparatively quick time in the past, we had been nonetheless European colonies; as a continent, we are attempting to grasp who we’re and the place we’re going. Although nonetheless an adolescent, Hatzin is an uncanny presence via which the movie explores this theme from varied views.”

Hatzin’s story will get entangled with one in all north Mexican saddest realities, an space well-known for the disappearance of greater than 20,000 girls within the final 10 years in mysterious circumstances.

Vigas was in a position to shoot in an precise “Maquiladora” – the low price meeting vegetation of the Ciudad Juarez area. These vegetation’ worldwide house owners hardly ever share particulars about their manufacturing traces or their working situations.

“The Field” is the third movie in a thematic trilogy Vigas has developed about Latin American fathers. The first movie, the quick “Elephants By no means Overlook” (Cannes Critics’ Week, 2004) offered the seed for the second work, Viga’s first function, “From Afar.”

“The Field” forged consists of Hernán Mendoza and Hatzín Navarrete. It’s written by Vigas and Paula Markovitch.

The movie is produced by Vigas, Michel Franco and Jorge Hernández Aldana, and government produced by John Penotti, Kilian Kerwin, Michael Hogan, and Charles Barthe.

The manufacturing corporations are Vigas and Franco’s Teorema, and SK World Leisure. Labodigital coproduced with the participation of Whisky.