The Match Factory Reveals Slate – Variety

The Match Factory, one of many world’s main arthouse movie gross sales corporations, has revealed its slate for the Cannes Movie Market, which runs June 22-26. Its lineup consists of three market premieres: one new movie, “Ballad for a Pierced Coronary heart,” and two movies that gained jury awards on the on-line Tribeca Movie Pageant just lately – “Kokoloko” and “My Fantastic Wanda.”

Following his cutting-edge “Stratos,” which performed in Berlinale Competitors in 2014, Yannis Economides is again with the gangster black comedy “Ballad for a Pierced Coronary heart.” The story follows Olga, a gorgeous girl who decides to go away her husband, a businessman, for a nightclub proprietor and former pop singer. And as if this was not sufficient, she takes one million euros together with her. Whereas her husband turns into paranoid and vows to take revenge, the underworld within the small provincial city is in turmoil over the adulterous couple.

“Kokoloko,” directed by Mexico’s Gerardo Naranjo, grabbed the eye of the press throughout Tribeca’s on-line version, earlier than successful the pageant’s greatest actor award. It’s now being proven for the primary time to consumers. The movie is the story of a tragic love affair, set in a small coastal neighborhood in modern Mexico. It facilities on Marisol, who desires of becoming a member of a Self-Protection Group or Neighborhood Guards, and residing in freedom. As an alternative, she leads to the midst of a battle between Mauro and Mundo, the 2 males who search to regulate her future.

Associated Tales

Bettina Oberli, whose earlier characteristic “With the Wind” gained the distinguished Variety Piazza Grande Award at Locarno Movie Pageant in 2018, returns with “My Fantastic Wanda.” The movie, which stars Agnieszka Grochowska and Marthe Keller, earned a Particular Jury Point out for the Nora Ephron Award at Tribeca. It tells the story of Wanda, who nurses the patriarch of the rich Wegmeister-Gloor household. When an sudden complication arises, household secrets and techniques come to gentle and preparations are made to attempt to appease everybody on this biting household drama.

The Match Factory’s Michael Weber commented: “The digital Marché du Movie opens a channel of communication for our business at a time when it’s important to look ahead and discover the means to current the work of our filmmakers and focus on our upcoming slate, even when the bodily Marché is irreplaceable.”