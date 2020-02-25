The Matrix 4 Is Setting Off Massive Explosions In San Francisco

Lana Wachowski is again on the helm of The Matrix 4, and whereas we anticipate that we can’t hear a ton in regards to the movie’s plot for some time, we’re undoubtedly excited to listen to extra particulars as they change into obtainable. Given the undertaking’s launch date, it is attainable that we can’t really see any official footage from the film till a lot later within the 12 months (suppose December), however ought to Warner Bros. determined to take part in San Diego Comedian-Con this 12 months, it is attainable that our first take a look at the movie might discover its manner on-line in July.