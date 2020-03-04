The Matrix 4 Set Videos Shows Epic Car Chase

Depart a Remark
For a blockbuster film as anticipated and mysterious as The Matrix 4, we positive have been seeing lots of Lana Wachowski’s return to the cyberpunk world. The Matrix 4 is now filming on location in San Francisco and meaning the general public has been capable of glimpse the manufacturing, witnessing every part from spectacular wire stunts to huge explosions. As filming continues, The Matrix 4 set movies now present that the movie could embrace an epic automobile chase.
A Twitter consumer going by SkyBobbyTv posted a video purporting to point out filming going down for The Matrix 4 in San Francisco. The video is shot from both the second or third story of a constructing adjoining to the road the place the filming was going down. There may be mist being produced for the shot and the video is taken from far sufficient away which you can’t make any of the actors out and what’s occurring isn’t solely clear, nevertheless it seems to be maybe the top or starting of a automobile chase.
To set the scene, when the video begins we see a police automobile parked half on the street and half on the sidewalk with what one other automobile, maybe an SUV, parallel to it dealing with in the wrong way. When the motion begins, one other automobile (appears like a 70s muscle automobile however arduous to inform) shortly drives in and pulls as much as the curb, proper behind the police automobile. That’s when issues get actually fascinating.
As quickly because the automobile pulls up, individuals come operating off of the sidewalk and pouring out of the closest constructing and instantly start throwing themselves on high of the automobile and the SUV. These persons are falling all around the vehicles, smothering them in what I can solely guess is an try and get at whoever is in them.
After a couple of seconds of this the SUV drives off with individuals on high of it. Because it does, our bodies fall off and others give chase to try to catch it. It then involves a cease and is surrounded by individuals banging on the home windows. For those who didn’t know the video was from the filming of The Matrix 4 and simply needed to go on this alone, you would possibly guess that this was from a zombie film like World Warfare Z the best way the individuals leap all around the vehicles.
Clearly zombies aren’t part of The Matrix mythos, however werewolves and ghosts and such have been launched within the sequel movies as exile packages from older variations of the Matrix. So maybe these are zombies in a style. It may be an occasion of the sentinels chasing after the protagonists and now having the ability to enter a number of items of software program (i.e. people) on the identical time.
That’s the factor, we all know so little about The Matrix 4’s story, that’s it’s troublesome to even guess at what this scene is or the way it suits in. We don’t know who’s driving the vehicles, what they’re doing on this location, and why and by whom they’re being attacked. I do get the sense although that this might come at both the start or finish of a automobile chase and on that entrance expectations will probably be excessive.
Though the unique The Matrix didn’t have automobile chases, it’s sequel, The Matrix Reloaded did. No matter story faults that movie had, it was not missing within the motion division, significantly in relation to automobile chases. The epic freeway chase scene stands as one among cinema’s finest and we are able to solely hope that The Matrix 4 can try and match it.
The Matrix 4 may be filming in full view of the general public in the midst of the road, however for now, we have now much more questions than solutions.
The Matrix 4 opens in theaters on Might 21, 2021. Take a look at our 2020 Launch Schedule to see what’s popping out this yr and keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent film information.
