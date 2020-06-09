The Matrix 4 Stars Explain Why They Returned For The New Sequel

Carrie-Anne Moss: I by no means thought that it might occur. It was by no means on my radar in any respect. When it was dropped at me in the way in which that it was dropped at me, with unimaginable depth and all the integrity and artistry that you would think about, I used to be like, ‘It is a present.’ It was simply very thrilling.

Keanu Reeves: Lana Wachowski wrote an attractive script and an exquisite story that resonated with me. That’s the one cause to do it. To work together with her once more is simply superb. It’s been actually particular, and the story has, I believe, some significant issues to say, and that we will take some nourishment from.