The Matrix 4’s Keanu Reeves Reveals One Change To The Set Amid COVID

So far as science fiction franchises go, The Matrix is up there when it comes to iconography. The Wachowskis pushed the boundaries of cinematography and visible results, and the trilogy made a ton of cash on the field workplace. Now the generations of followers can jack again into the property with Lana Wachowski’s upcoming Matrix 4, which is able to see the return of stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The extremely anticipated sequel was within the midst of manufacturing when units had been shut world wide, and now Reeves has defined a technique he expects filming to vary as soon as cameras lastly begin rolling once more.