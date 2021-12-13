The Matrix Awakens Formally Printed by means of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss: That is the Unreal Engine 5 revel in

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss seemed at The Sport Awards 2021 for presentar The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Enjoy, in collaboration with Epic Video games, which is to be had now.

As Reeves and Moss commented on level, the revel in targets to blur the bounds between truth, the sport and the movie. The fast trailer we noticed on the honest used to be nearly like gazing a film, however it is in fact extra interactive than it sounds. If you do not need to play it or are curious, within the video above you’ll be able to see the overall revel in.

The Matrix Awakens is out now on PS5 and Xbox Sequence X / S, totally for free.

In its leak on PSN, the preliminary description mentioned it used to be “Created by means of contributors of the unique movie workforce, together with Lana Wachowski, in conjunction with Epic Video games and their companions, [y] is a wild journey into the truth universe of ‘The Matrix’ that includes performances by means of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss“.

The Matrix Awakens remains to be a promotional motion forward of the premiere of the following movie within the franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, which is able to hit theaters on December 22.