The Matrix Awakens presents a teaser: the experience can now be pre-downloaded for free on PS5 and Xbox Series

The proposal created with Unreal Engine 5 would be linked to the premiere of the film The Matrix Resurrections.

Just a few days ago, Matrix fans were thrilled with a most curious leak: The Matrix Awakens, an experience created with Unreal Engine 5 that he was about to harness all the power of the PS5 to immerse ourselves in the world that we met with Neo more than 20 years ago. The general proposal remains a mystery, but its creators want to open the door to this universe more and present a teaser totally unpublished in which it is advertised pre-discharge de The Matrix Awakens en PS5 y Xbox Series.

Get ready to take a look at the future of interactive storytelling and entertainmentXboxThis is how he shares it Keanu Reeves in a short presentation video where it is indicated that the experience can download free on both platforms. Of course, we will not be able to do anything with the program until it is revealed during the Geoff Keighley gala, because until that moment we will only see a counter with a very characteristic Matrix style.

In addition, this has served as an opportunity to learn more about the general idea of ​​The Matrix Awakens, since it seems that it will be presented as a totally new experience focused on the story communication. After all, the Xbox website suggests the following: “Get ready to take a look at the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with Unreal Engine 5 in this free real-time and cinematic technology demo that pushes the boundaries. “

Of course, the Matrix has always been known for taking beyond everything we know about technology and the perception of our surroundings, so it comes as no surprise that they have gotten into the realm of video games. But it is not the first time that we see Neo in this digital world, as his proposal has led to creating multiple titles, as we remember them in a special compilation.

