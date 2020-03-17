The Matrix reboot is the latest project to halt production due to coronavirus

The upcoming reboot of The Matrix has develop into the latest project to be sidelined due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In accordance to The Hollywood Reporter, production on the movie had not too long ago moved from San Francisco to Berlin, however has now been suspended.

The new movie, which is provisionally titled The Matrix 4, is being directed by Lana Wachowski and can see Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss reprise their roles from the authentic trilogy.

It is the latest Warner Bros. project to go into hiatus following comparable delays to movies together with the subsequent instalment of The Improbable Beasts franchise and Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman reboot, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

Different studios, together with Disney and Netflix, have additionally halted production on most of their ongoing initiatives as the pandemic continues to dominate the headlines.

The Matrix 4 is at the moment slated to be launched on Might 21 2021, however as with most of the different initiatives which have seen their production suspended, it is unclear how a lot of an affect the pandemic can have on its eventual launch.