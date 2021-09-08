The Matrix Resurrections publishes a teaser saying the discharge date of its trailer: it is time to select once more

The resurrection of the Matrix franchise is a truth that grows increasingly more each day. Now, this enlargement will take an enormous bounce, as a result of The Matrix Resurrections has printed a teaser saying the discharge date of its new trailer: September 9, 2021, 3:00 p.m. PDT.

The primary trailer for The Matrix Resurrections will likely be printed at the franchise’s reliable site, WhatIsTheMatrix.com. In the beginning, what the trailer will display us could also be a thriller, on the other hand it’s important to bear in mind the inside track that got here to us from CinemaCon a couple of preview. We could not see it, however sure we inform you what different media had observed.

The selection is yours. Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT. Consult with https://t.co/yX5qbqqNYC #TheMatrixMovie percent.twitter.com/Pme1Sn6lB2 — The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) September 7, 2021

The identify and all the trailer seems love it used to be proven right through the development. Due to this trailer we discovered that Neo is in a loop of amnesia because of the blue drugs and one thing will occur to “get up” and keep in mind all his previous.

If you’ll be able to’t wait till September 9 to look what is new, the internet WhatIsTheMatrix.com already provides some previews as pictures and the likelihood to make a choice from the 2 drugs: crimson and blue. After we make a choice the tablet, some of the conceivable presentation movies of the movie will likely be proven, as indicated by means of Warner Bros. This site has a large number of historical past, as it used to be the one who introduced the unique Matrix movie the use of codes and different authentic bureaucracy that lately appear standard to us .

The Matrix Resurrections will hit theaters (and HBO Max) on December 22, 2021.