The matter of giving priority to our ideology has caused great damage to the democratic system of the country: Modi

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday evening, one thing that has done great harm to the democratic system of our country – it is to give priority to our ideology over national interest. Our ideology should be seen with the nation, not against the nation, in matters of national interest.

This was stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the unveiling of the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Jawaharlal Nehru University through video conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In the matter of national interest, our ideology should be seen as supporting the nation and not as opposed to the country."

The Prime Minister said, this statue will inspire the country to move forward with the aim of development under the leadership of the youth, which has been expected of Swamiji. This statue will inspire us to realize Swamiji's dream of a strong and prosperous India.

#WATCH: One thing that has harmed a lot to democratic setup of our country is giving more priority to one’s own ideology than interest of nation… Our thinking should align with interest of our nation & not be against it: PM Modi after unveiling statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU pic.twitter.com/TSqQI2OfkH – ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

PM Modi said, “I wish that this statue of Swami ji in JNU inspires everyone, filled with energy.” May this statue give courage, courage that Swami Vivekananda wanted to see in every person. May this statue teach compassion, teach compassion, which have been the mainstay of Swamiji’s philosophy.

PM Modi said, Good reforms were considered bad politics, but due to our noble commitment and intentions, it is now considered good politics. He said, through his vote, the people supported our reform measures for the progress of the country, expressing confidence in these decisions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the initiatives initiated by his government to support the poor, said, ‘We prepared the’ Suraksha Kavach ‘before reforms.