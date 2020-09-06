The maximum number of 1,946 new patients of Kovid-19 came out in a single day in Punjab

Chandigarh: With the death of 54 more people due to Kovid-19 in Punjab, the number of dead in the state has increased to 1,862 whereas the total number of infected people has increased to 63,473 after the maximum number of 1,946 new cases were reported in a single day of infection. This information is given in a medical bulletin. Earlier, on August 27, 1,746 cases of corona virus infection were reported. Also Read – Major increase in corona cases in Maharashtra, 23 in one day, 350 new cases, 328 deaths

According to the bulletin, 13 in Ludhiana, eight in Patiala, six in Kapurthala, five in Amritsar, three each in Faridkot, Moga, Jalandhar and Bathinda, two each in Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar while Ferozepur, Barnala, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran One person died.

According to this, the number of people who have been cured after getting 1,606 more from this disease has reached 45,455. It has been told in the bulletin that 16,156 patients are currently being treated in Punjab. So far, 11,93,260 samples have been tested in the state.