The mayor of Melitopol called on the population to leave the Russian-occupied city “at any possible opportunity”.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, together with the Mayor of the southern city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorovasked the population of that locality, occupied by the Russian Armyleave the area “at any possible opportunity” to avoid being victims of torture.

“I continually urge people to leave the city of Melitopol at any possible opportunity. More than 65 percent of residents have already left the city. The situation around people leaving the temporarily occupied territories is getting worse every day. At a checkpoint in Vasylivkawe have heard that the occupants stopped 6,000 cars of people who wanted to leave the territory temporarily occupied, in subhuman conditions”, said the mayor in an opinion article published by Newsweek.

Fedorov is concerned about the fate of people who have not been able to escape from the region taken by Russia.

“The occupants do not care about age, gender or profession. They take people ‘to the basement’ and they seek cooperation in any way possible through torture and threats. We record all the crimes committed by the Russian occupiers, so that we can bring them to justice in the future,” he said.

According to the reports of the burgomaster, at least 700 residents of Melitopol who have been victims of kidnapping.

Melitopol is one of the cities fraudulently annexed by Russia REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/FILE

The local president vindicated the courage of the inhabitants of the area that “has not surrendered to the occupants.”

“Initially, there were rallies of thousands in support of Ukraine: people stopped enemy tanks with their presence, right in the central streets of the city. So the majority of the citizens of Melitopol categorically refused to cooperate with the occupiers,” he asserted.

In the text, the mayor points out that “Ukrainians have adapted to life in war, but they have not accepted war. Ukrainians from all over the country are fighting the Russian occupiers at the front, helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine and supporting each other. Melitopol partisans are well known outside Ukraine, as they continually destroy Russian logistics, military bases and headquarters and oppose the plans of the Russian occupiers. We lose fear and become stronger; that’s our state of mind.”

Regarding the fraudulent referendum held by Russia to expressly annex four Ukrainian regions to its territory, Fedorov stressed that neither his country nor the civilized world recognized the choice. He further explained that “many reports of voter coercion and intimidation” were recorded.

Mayor Fedorov was received by Pope Francis in Saint Peter’s Basilica during the month of April

“While these bogus referendums do not create any legal consequences, given that the territories are temporarily occupied, I am concerned that the Russians may intimidate and force people to participate in more illegal actions, such as acceptance of Russian citizenship, mobilization in the Russian forces, or expropriation of private property if the owners refuse to re-register it under Russian law. I’m sure that more illegal actions will result in a more serious humanitarian disasterturning the temporarily occupied territories into a gray zone”, he sentenced.

Despite the current situation in the area, the mayor said he trusts the work carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to liberate all the territories.

REMOTE DISPATCH

The authority of Melitopol has kept working from Zaporizhzhia since the capture of his city by Russian troops. He assured that since the beginning of the invasion, on February 24, it was never an option for him to abandon his functions.

The mayor, Ivan Fedorov, was kidnapped by Russia for five days

“We are used to working and helping Melitopol remotely through meetings with temporary displaced persons, volunteers and the Ukrainian military. Many problems have to be solved every day. We organized and launched a platform where residents of the Melitopol community who have temporarily left their homes can receive humanitarian assistance. We are very grateful to our European partners for supporting the space,” he explained.

In his article, Fedorov told that remained in Melitopol carrying out his activities until his kidnapping by Kremlin troops on March 11.

“On March 16, thanks to President Volodimir Zelensky and his international partners, I was released from captivity in exchange for nine captured Russian soldiers. Since then, I have been working from Zaporizhzhia,” he added.

For the mayor, Russia has proven to be a terrorist state since the beginning of the operation on Ukraine. “During seven months of war, Russian rockets have rained down on Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying energy infrastructure. I see this as one more example that this nation can only fight with civilians, children and the elderly. But the Ukrainians are not afraid. What we have is resilience, anger and great strength to drive the Russian occupiers, murderers, rapists and terrorists out of our country.”

