The measure analyzed by PSG to close the controversy between Mbappé and Neymar, which has already been transferred to the networks

The start of the season PSG He looks unbeatable: he won the French Super Cup against Nantes and reaped two wins (with two goals) against Clermont and Montpellier in the first two days of Ligue 1. However, the controversy has already won the scene. It is that in the victory of this Saturday Kylian Mbappe returned to action, but the great figure was Neymarwith two goals, one from a penalty, after staying with a disputed execution, after the Frenchman missed a shot from 12 steps.

As a corollary to the story, the Brazilian liked several controversial posts about Kiki on social media. “Now it’s official, Mbappé is the one who takes penalties at PSG. Clearly this is a matter of contract, because in no club in the world that has Neymar, he would be the second collector, none! It seems that by contract Mbappé owns PSG!!”prayed one of the posts to which Ney reacted.

Another of the posts he liked read: “Today, in the PSG game, Neymar scored and HUMILIATED the goalkeeper (once again) in the penalty kick. Mbappé, on the other hand, kicked VERY badly and missed. After the game, the coach said that Mbappé will be the team’s main hitter of the season. An absurdity!”.

It is worth remembering that Mbappé agreed to renew with PSG, leaving aside an offer from Real Madrid. The player went on to earn a salary of 50 million euros net per year, which made him the player with the best salary on the squad. Until then, Neymar led the ranking with almost 49 million, followed by Lionel Messi, with 40.5 million. In addition, the Gallic striker would have included in his link the possibility of giving an opinion on the assembly of the squad and on making important decisions. In this context, he would have lowered the thumb to his partner, the Brazilian, who finally chose to stay to fight for a position and, after the preseason, emerged in great shape, showing good connections with Messi and Vitinha, brand new reinforcement .

According to The team, the leadership wants to put cold cloths on the situation. The expectation is that Neymar, Mbappé, coach Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos, sports director, will have a meeting behind the scenes in the short term to give a final closure to the issue. “The desire is to make the order of collection in penalties very clear and that controversies are not transferred to the networks or made public,” stressed the French sports publication.

Galtier himself had tried to put order as soon as the duel against Montpellier was over: “For this match, order was respected on the pitch. It was Kylian in one, Ney in the second. It was logical that Neymar kicked the second after the missed penalty. Things have been respected.”

The team He consulted Ney’s staff, who did not make an official statement: “The delegation does not want to create more controversy.” But he did make it clear that there is a climate of discomfort due to Mbappé’s privileges after the renewal. According to the same medium, the turtle “did not ask for the exit, but neither did it stand in the way of the idea that it was negotiated.” In the internal codes of the intimacy of the former Barcelona, ​​it is almost a betrayal.

“Inside PSG they say that Neymar cannot be considered a player in Mbappé’s service for a long time,” L’Equipe said. Will he be traded now, given that the transfer market ends in early September? Or in the window of European winter? The concrete thing is that Paris seeks to lower the blind on the controversy… At least for now.

