The Mediapro Studio Unveils Banner Series ‘The Head’ – Variety

First pictures usually sum up a lot of the drama forward. Bowing June 12 on Orange TV in Spain, “The Head’” a signature collection of The Mediapro Studio, is not any exception.

That includes amongst key forged Alvaro Morte, “La Casa de Papel’s” Professor, and Japanese pop idol Tomohisa Yamashita, written by Alex and David Pastor (“Hogar,” “Carriers”) and directed by Jorge Dorado (“The Division of Time,” “The Pier”), the six-part South Pole survival thriller kicks off with a sustained aerial shot swooping over cruelly barren Antarctic expanses, then all the way down to a small however raucous crowd partying outdoors the Polaris VI Scientific Analysis Station.

Nonetheless the identical obvious shot, it shimmies previous Morte – who performs the Station’s belligerent prepare dinner and is gamely serving hamburgers – then morphs seamlessly into the subjective POV of Johan (Alexandre Willaume), the Station’s second-in-command, as he nonchalantly grabs a bottle of wine and honest sprints into the Station.

Heading to his bed room to make like to his spouse, Annika (Laura Bach), he passes Arthur (John Lynch), the Station’s head of analysis, who’s giving a speech to researchers, wine glass in hand, some guff about “enduring the winter darkness to deliver the sunshine of data to the world.”

The shot appears to final over two minutes. It encapsulates, in a nutshell, “The Head,” a survival thriller of daunting scale – in its business significance, manufacturing, setting – which sheds mild not on scientific advance however the intimate wishes, facades, lies and inhumanity of recent man, “the most straightforward survivalist human feelings,” as Ran Tellem, TMS worldwide content material growth head, places it.

In business phrases, “The Head” is among the largest drama collection productions at Mediapro, one of many largest impartial TV-film teams in Europe with 2019 gross sales of over €1.eight billion ($2.zero billion), one approach to go for the corporate, says, a Tellem, a former prime Keshet govt and govt producer on “Homeland.”

Produced by The Mediapro Studio with Hulu Japan and HBO Asia, it’s additionally Spain’s first Orange TV Unique, because the French telecom plows into authentic content material manufacturing, opening up a brand new supply of finance in Spain, a fast-consolidating European manufacturing hub.

Canal Plus has simply acquired first-run rights for France, Laura Fernandez Espeso, The Mediapro Studio company director introduced Thursday. It joins Nent, which has rights For Scandinavia and Globoplay,which has taken Brazil.

Dorado drills down under on some particulars of manufacturing, shot – extraordinary however true – on a 2,000 sq. meter (21,500 sq. foot) set on the tropical Canary Island of Tenerife.

In story-telling phrases, nevertheless, “The Head” appears to deal within the intimate, and it does so with daring breaks with drama collection custom, usually in comparison with the 19th century novel, which takes it into narrative modernism.

Tellem, Dorado and the Pastor brothers talked to Variety as “The Head” was offered on-line on Thursday in a mass business/press occasion that includes TMS govt producers Laura Fernandez Espeso, Javier Méndez and Tellem, Hulu Japan govt producer Kazufumi Nagasaw, Dorado and David Pastor.

Additionally current was a full forged of Lynch, Katharine O’Donnelly, Willaume, Bach, Yamashita, Richard Sammel, Chris Reilly, Sandra Andreis, Amelia Hoy, Tom Lawrence and Morte.

Like a number of trendy collection, though nonetheless firmly within the minority, “The Head” options an unreliable narrator. That’s, we don’t understand how a lot of what’s being proven is true.

Álex Pastor: In this sort of homicide thriller, paranoid thriller, the topic of how a lot you possibly can know an individual is essential. And it’s not simply part of the style however one thing we face day by day in probably the most mundane conditions. There may be solely a lot we are able to find out about what goes on in different individuals’s minds, irrespective of how nicely we expect we all know them.

David Pastor: I believe it’s the guts of this story. Telling it this manner permits us to get to know the characters, their motivations and who they’re when no one is trying. However it’s additionally concerning the characters studying issues about each other, even those that have shut relationships.

Tellem: The nature of the present requires it. 10 minutes in and all of the playing cards are on the desk. You’ve useless our bodies and a survivor, so how do you make that thrilling? There’s a actual artwork in how the characters are revealed. Everyone seems to be hiding one thing, and it’s harmful to leap to conclusions as a result of till the very finish we now have theories, however we don’t know the reality.

Are you able to speak a bit concerning the collection’ aesthetic? It’s a singular mixture of outdated and new in a contemporary, scientific habitat filled with outdated books, artwork and furnishings.

Dorado: For lots of it we used a floating oil rig close to Tenerife. There we discovered a kitchen, a front room, the hallways, and it was one thing actual. It’s an incredible set and you are feeling you’re in an remoted place like Antarctica. So we used that in addition to the studio, then went to Iceland to shoot the scenes within the snow. As for the look, we wanted the habitat to be one other character. This place is lived in and tells us a lot concerning the individuals there. And when learning actual habitats we noticed this mixture of outdated and new, so we created an idea we referred to as the “ugly good fashion.”

Tellem: Jorge shot all the collection begin to end, and on weekends he would come and sit on the set alone and design the approaching week’s days of capturing. And, though this can be a utterly worldwide present, for me that gave it a Spanish really feel within the look, really feel and the digital camera actions.

And naturally with such a global forged, it’s important to write worldwide characters. How do you go about representing these characters from different international locations.?

David Pastor: We’re clearly extra linked with Spain, the U.S. and the U.Okay., however we now have Norwegian and Swedish buddies from college that we ended up basing quite a lot of the characters on. Lots of the jokes are homages to our actual life buddies… who we find yourself brutally murdering within the collection. We wrote the entire script in English, and somebody needed to translate the Danish elements, which allowed for adaptation and the actors to take the dialogue and make it their very own.

Dorado: We needed the actors to really feel comfy with and to discover their characters. That’s one thing I attempted to do in rehearsals. Allow them to play, speak concerning the characters and face one different not attempting to grasp the entire script, however issues past the story.

The Mediapro Studio has one of many largest TV manufacturing pipelines in Europe, and I’m wondering how this collection matches in with the work being executed there?

Tellem: I joined Mediapro 4 years in the past, leaving a profitable firm [Keshet] in Israel producing profitable worldwide exhibits. I’ve by no means executed one thing this massive. And never simply in dimension, however variety of important characters, nationalities, constructing units, capturing in numerous international locations, and thru all of it we had an incredible sense of autonomy. I believe that autonomy allowed these guys to specific themselves and do what they know the way to do. Now that’s an enormous guess from Mediapro, an enormous studio however nonetheless a guess to provide a present that they’ll go on to promote to the world. It stands out as a mark of The Mediapro Studio’s ambitions, and my hope is that their religion in us was nicely positioned and returns good outcomes from audiences and critics, and that we are able to do many extra tasks like this.

(Pictured, prime: Katharine O’Donnelly takes instructions from Jorge Dorado durIng the shoot of “The Head.”)