The Mediapro Studio’s ‘The Head’ Snagged by Starplay in U.Ok., Germany

In in the present day’s World Bulletin, The Mediapro Studio’s “The Head” lands on Starzplay in the U.Ok. and Germany and ZDF Enterprises finishes capturing on post-WWII documentary “Lawless,” A+E Networks U.Ok. pronounces a brand new factual sequence with Denise Welch, and Denmark’s CPH:DOX reschedules its hybrid 2021 version.

DISTRIBUTION

The Mediapro Studio Distribution has closed a take care of Starz that can land South-Pole homicide thriller sequence “The Head” on the broadcaster’s streaming platform Starzplay in the U.Ok., Eire, Germany, Austria and German-speaking areas of Switzerland and Luxembourg on Feb. 7.

One of the crucial vital steps into scripted drama manufacturing by Spanish producer The Mediapro Studio, “The Head” was executed in partnership with Hulu Japan and HBO Asia. It was written by Alex and David Pastor (“Hogar”) and directed by Jorge Dorado (“The Division of Time”)

“The Head” makes use of methods of time and perspective to slowly uncover the main points a grizzly sequence of murders, began with a decapitation, at one among Earth’s most remoted human habitats, an Antarctic analysis station over the winter months. When the summer season employees flies off to depart a skeleton crew behind, all is effectively, however after an surprising radio silence, tensions are excessive because the helicopter returns in spring.

Worldwide by nature, the sequence options well-known actors from a number of international locations, together with BAFTA nominee John Lynch (“The Fall”), Álvaro Morte (“Cash Heist”), Katharine O’Donnelly (“Mary Queen of Scotts”), Tomohisa Yamashita (“Code Blue the Film”) and Mónica López (“En la ciudad”).

“’The Head’ is one among our greatest bets at The Mediapro Studio, a large-scale worldwide mission with which we needed to open borders and assure its worldwide distribution,” mentioned The Mediapro Studio basic director Laura Fernández Espeso. “The affirmation of its Starz premieres in the U.Ok. and Germany, strategic markets for our pursuits, reinforces the presence of the sequence at a world degree and opens the door to future tasks and collaborations.”

*****

Starzplay has additionally introduced a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Media, the UAE’s largest public broadcaster, to live-stream UFC occasions throughout the Center East and North Africa.

The deal comes forward of the return of “UFC Battle Island” to Abu Dhabi on Jan. 16 and the upcoming Conor McGregor – Dustin Poirier struggle, scheduled for Jan. 24.

Underneath the phrases of the partnership, Starzplay will achieve entry to all UFC Stay occasions and an on-demand content material catalog of earlier fights, exhibits, interviews and particular content material.

DOCUMENTARY

Capturing has completed on a brand new post-WWII period historic documentary, “Lawless,” from Februar Movie and co-produced by ZDF Enterprises, commissioned for ZDFinfo and ZDF.Historical past.

Specializing in the years instantly after WWII, 1945-49, the documentary seems to be to chronicle the horrible brutality and legal exercise which occurred in Germany because the nation was left divided and in ruins. Main historic specialists on each halves of Germany in the post-war period contributed to the capturing and search to offer a portrait of life in a war-torn society the place survival was on the forefront of a as soon as prosperous citizenship.

“Lawless” is accessible from ZDF Enterprises as both two-part sequence or a one-off particular, and is at present in post-production.

COMMISSION

A+E Networks U.Ok. has commissioned Brighton-based Whats up Mary to supply a brand new six-part factual sequence, “Survivors with Denise Welch” (working title), for Crime + Investigation.

Denise Welch, on of British TV’s best-known presenters, will study the lives of trauma survivors, specializing in the energy and willpower demonstrated by these working to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of horrific crimes.

Dan Korn, VP of programming at A+E Networks U.Ok., and Diana Carter, commissioning editor and head of expertise at A+E Networks U.Ok., ordered the sequence, which is government produced by Whats up Mary inventive director Clare Hollywood and CEO Steve Welch.

FESTIVAL

Denmark’s worldwide documentary movie pageant CPH:DOX has rescheduled from its authentic March dates to run April 21 to Might 2, and can roll out as a hybrid in-person and on-line occasion. The pageant’s business part will run April 26-30.

“2020 was a yr that taught us a lot and pushed us into considering new codecs, new methods of reaching folks and new methods of making social and cultural affect” mentioned pageant CEO Tine Fischer. “For sure, the digital expertise and the democratic potential in reaching a a lot bigger and numerous viewers has been and can be central in the brand new model of the pageant. We’re getting ready an bold program to be skilled theatrically in addition to on-line and digitally stay.”

An entire program for CPH:DOX can be made public in late March.