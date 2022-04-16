The medieval action RPG Stray Blade releases a trailer and invites you to play it for free in its closed beta

Developed by Point Blank Games, it will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

If you feel like a medieval action RPG, Stray Blade is a striking proposal that is still in full production. The game developed by Point Blank Games It was presented during Gamescom 2021 and, after a period of silence, we have news about it.

The main thing is the new trailer that we show you at the top of the news. The video, which is just over two minutes long, explains the importance of combat system, which plays a fundamental role in how we interact with the proposal. In addition, they insist that the use of our companion will also be essential to defeat the different threats.

Closed beta will start close to launchWith all this, from 505 Games they invite us to participate in a closed beta for a chance to explore the ancient Valley of Acrea before anyone else. After filling out a form and being granted access on a still unknown date, we will have to discover what led to the disappearance of this civilization together with the unconditional companion Xhinnon wolf Boj, while we develop the skill trees of both characters and we defy death in a changing world where, they say, both victory and defeat have consequences.

When we talk about Stray Blade, we talk about a Fantastic Medieval Action RPG focused on exploration. With intense combat, the environments will change directly affecting our gameplay, creating new and interesting challenges. The game will be available on PC (Steam and Epic Games Stores, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but no release date yet established in the calendar, although it is expected to occur during 2022 and can already be added to the wish list.

