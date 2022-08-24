The medieval RPG Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord dates its launch with a trailer full of epic battles

The game was already in Early Access on PC, but is now preparing for its final release on all platforms.

Any lover of Medieval RPGs know the experience of Mount and Blade. In this way, we are not surprised to learn that Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord Early Access has established itself as one of the best Steam releases of 2020. Since then, its authors have been working on polishing all the edges of your experience to guarantee a ultimate release both on PC, where it was available with Early Access, and on PlayStation and Xbox.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord will be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 25And, it seems, since Taleworlds Entertainment are ready to take your adventure to all platforms. For this reason, and as you can see in the trailer that heads this news, today it has been announced that Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series from October 25. The PC Early Access version will be replaced by the full edition of the RPG.

Mount & Blade: Bannerlord offers endless intense and exciting battles set in the Middle Ages, which will be represented through a realism that will be felt both when hitting and when blocking an attack. In terms of history, this game places us 200 years before the events that took place in Mount & Blade: Warband, the previous installment in the series. Here, the emperor dies leaving the throne empty, so different factions start a civil war to dispute control.

This work from Taleworlds Entertainment made our list of 8 video games set in the Middle Ages that we have enjoyed in the previous generation, so we are excited to see all the news that will arrive with the final release. If you are curious about this realistic RPG installment, we encourage you to read our first impressions of Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord.

