The Medium Creators Train Layers of Concern 3, Coming In 2022 With Unreal Engine 5

Bloober Group has showed with a trailer the coming of a brand new installment of the first-person horror saga.

Through Sergio Bustos / Up to date 1 October 2021, 14:17 26 feedback

Layers of Concern returns subsequent yr. The 3rd installment within the mental horror franchise has been introduced by way of Bloober Group, which has additionally shared a small teaser trailer the place we will see the sport transferring within the new Unreal Engine 5.

Within the printed video, the creators of The Medium and Blair Witch they display the already recognized painter from the 1st and 2d portions, who turns out to proceed to be disturbed by way of the bizarre issues that occur round him. We see it in an atmosphere very similar to that of the unique name, however with a technically complicated surroundings and main points about it.

Layers of Concern cleared the path and began our expansionPiotr Babiebo, CEO de Bloober Group“Layers of Concern was once our first a hit undertaking. It cleared the path for the Bloober Group and began our expansion, permitting us to discover extra tales we would have liked to inform,” he stated. Piotr Babiebo, CEO of the developer. “I’m more than pleased that we go back to this global, with extra wisdom and extra skilled.”

This new a part of Layers of Concern does no longer have a showed identify but, so we will be expecting some further tagline after the name. However it’s going to no longer be the one factor we will be expecting from them, since Bloober Group could also be running on two triple A tasks. that experience no longer but been introduced. If you wish to know what we considered the second one installment, you’ll learn our research of Layers of Concern 2.

