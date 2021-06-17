The Medium is coming to PS5 with “complete compatibility with the DualSense controller”

The Medium, the newest mental horror sport from Bloober Crew, coming to PS5 on September 3, 2021. The PS5 model of the sport will characteristic “complete compatibility with the DualSense controller“, even if we nonetheless have no idea how they’ll paintings for the gameplay.

The Medium has thus far been to be had solely at the Xbox Sequence X / S platforms and on PC, incorporated within the Xbox Recreation Go. The total critiques have been certain.

This can be a online game in 3rd individual that puts us within the footwear of a Medium named Marianne, which explores an deserted resort in Poland within the overdue Nineteen Nineties looking for solutions about its powers. Given his psychic skills, he’s in a position to inhabit each worlds to unravel puzzles. Their skills can be utilized towards adverse forces and are recharged by means of interacting with power issues referred to as spirit wells.

They modeled the surroundings after the dystopian surreal art work of Zdzisław Beksiński. Lead fashion designer Wojciech Piejko stated The Medium conveyed the message that “there is not any common factThe sound phase used to be treated by means of composers Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka, whose process used to be to intensify the adaptation between the bodily and non secular planes, respectively. Yamaoka had up to now labored at the Silent Hill franchise, which galvanized quite a lot of facets of the sport.

The Medium is a online game advanced by means of Bloober Crew, the similar studio at the back of the Layers of Concern sequence, Observer, and the newest Blair Witch sport.