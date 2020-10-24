‘The Meg 2’ Finds Director in ‘Rebecca’s’ Ben Wheatley

An 80-foot prehistoric shark is returning to the large display screen with “The Meg 2,” and Warner Bros. has employed “Rebecca” filmmaker Ben Wheatley to direct.

Improvement of the sequel comes two years after “The Meg” took in a formidable $530 million worldwide. That movie revolved across the monstrous megalodon rising from the Mariana Trench, the deepest a part of the world’s oceans in the Pacific.

Jason Statham is anticipated to reprise his function from the primary film, in which he portrayed a U.S. Navy diver despatched to rescue different divers from a shark assault. Statham was a world-class diver on the British Commonwealth crew earlier than turning into an actor.

Jon and Erich Hoeber wrote the newest draft of the script, working off an preliminary draft by Dean Georgaris. The trio shared writing credit on the unique. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Belle Avery are returning as producers. Avery labored on getting “The Meg” made for a decade, lastly securing Chinese language financing after making two dozen journeys to China. Government producers on the sequel are Catherine Ying, Li Ruigang, E. Bennett Walsh, Gerald Molen and Randy Greenberg.

Jon Turteltaub directed “The Meg,” which was based mostly on Steve Alten’s 1997 ebook “Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror.” Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson and Ruby Rose additionally starred.

Wheatley’s directorial credit embrace “Sightseers,” “Kill Checklist,” “Excessive Rise” and “Free Hearth,” which starred Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy and Armie Hammer. Netflix employed Wheatley in 2018 to direct a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rebecca,” starring Hammer as Maxim de Winter, Lily James as Mrs. de Winter, and Kristin Scott Thomas because the evil housekeeper Mrs. Danvers.

Wheatley is repped by WME and Unbiased Expertise Group.