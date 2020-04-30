The Meg Writers’ Next Project Is Sadly Not The Meg 2

Go away a Remark
The Meg made a mighty splash on the summer time field workplace again in 2018 when the mega-shark flick surpassed $530 million worldwide. However the place’s Meg 2? Final we heard, a script was within the works for a sequel, however that’s not on the highest of the precedence listing for a pair of its writers, Jon and Erich Hoeber. The brothers have signed on to pen an motion thriller known as Quick & Unfastened with the group behind high-octane hits Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw.
Quick & Unfastened will comply with a mysterious man who wakes up in Tijuana with no recollections after being left for useless. He tries to retrace his steps to uncover his identification, however finally ends up discovering two; one as against the law kingpin dwelling in extra and the opposite as an undercover CIA agent with no household ties or achievement in his life. He should determine which identification is his personal. This appears like a cross between Memento and True Lies.
The thriller is a collaboration between STXFilms and 87North, the latter of which is owned by Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch and govt producer Kelly McCormick, per Deadline. The pair launched 87North final yr after working collectively on movies together with Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2. Quick & Unfastened can even be produced by Annie Marter, who was behind Transcendence and The Satan All of the Time.
David Leitch has established himself as a high-profile filmmaker since his spectacular flip from stunt work to helming John Wick, Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2. Final summer time, the director additionally was on the middle of Quick & Livid spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. Since Leitch has a slew of thrilling tasks already on the way in which, it’s uncertain he shall be directing Quick & Unfastened himself. No director has signed onto the motion thriller but.
On the prime of the yr, it was introduced that David Leitch is in talks to direct a movie adaptation of the TV present Kung Fu, together with already being within the combine for a remake of Enter the Dragon and probably engaged on an Atomic Blonde sequel for Netflix. Oh, and there is additionally an adaptation of the online game The Division for Netflix.
Together with The Meg, the Hoeber Brothers have beforehand penned the RED films, Battleship and Amazon Prime’s upcoming streaming launch My Spy. They’re additionally signed on to jot down a Naruto film and RED tv sequence. The place does this go away The Meg? Again in 2019, one of many movie’s producers, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, informed CinemaBlend {that a} script was being drafted.
The Meg was based mostly on a e-book sequence by Steve Alten, with a great deal of storylines that could possibly be explored on the large display together with sea monsters and dinosaurs popping up. Verify again with us right here on CinemaBlend for extra information about your favourite motion franchises.
