The Meg Writers’ Next Project Is Sadly Not The Meg 2

Quick & Unfastened will comply with a mysterious man who wakes up in Tijuana with no recollections after being left for useless. He tries to retrace his steps to uncover his identification, however finally ends up discovering two; one as against the law kingpin dwelling in extra and the opposite as an undercover CIA agent with no household ties or achievement in his life. He should determine which identification is his personal. This appears like a cross between Memento and True Lies.