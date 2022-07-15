The mega-offer of 300 million for Cristiano Ronaldo that has Manchester United in suspense

Cristiano Ronaldo did not join Manchetser United’s preseason due to “personal issues” (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo has a relationship with Mancherster United until June 2023, but after last season’s frustrating season that ended with the team in sixth place in the Premier League, out of the qualifying zone for the next Champions League, the 37-year-old striker would be looking to continue his career at another club. In this context both PSG, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich as Chelsea have given up hiring and this week the European portals revealed that a club of Saudi Arabia He presented a more than succulent offer for his signing.

The news was spread by CNN Portuguesa and later confirmed by the portal AS of Spain and replicated by the main English tabloids. In total, the amount to be paid would be €300 millions, of which 30 million would go to Manchester United20 million for intermediaries and the remaining 250 million would be for the footballer’s salary if he signs until 2024.

This mega offer, made by a club whose name has not been released, has generated a stir in England since hardly any team presents a superior proposal, taking into account that Ronaldo have 37 years and despite its quality, its market value has plummeted in recent times. However, the decision must go through the player.

As published by the site AS, Cristiano wants to play next Champions League since his desire is to lift the Orejona once again in his career, he has already done it five times, and also extend his scoring record of 114 points to remain the top scorer in the contest. “The Portuguese star is still confident that one of the big European clubs that have sounded him out will end up presenting a firm offer,” says the Spanish newspaper.

For now, Barcelona has given up his contract for purely economic reasons, while Bayern Munich y Chelsea they argued that their game would not adapt to that of their teams. For his part, the PSG did not want to make an attempt for him since his personality does not fit with the football restructuring project that they have begun to develop after the departure of Leonardohis latest sports adviser.

Meanwhile, Manchester Unitedunder the orders of the technician Erik Ten Hag has started a pre-season tour, without CR7, which resulted in a resounding 4-0 win against Liverpool in their first friendly. The number 7 asked not to travel to Asia for family reasons and when asked about it, the Dutch coach declared: “We count on Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it. I am looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want to achieve success together. I spoke with him before this problem arose. I had a conversation with him and had a good chat. That’s between Cristiano and me. What I can confirm is that we had a very good conversation together. I haven’t talked to him afterwards.”

