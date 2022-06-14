The melee battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint dates its launch on Xbox Series X | S and Game Pass

Despite being available on PC, 24 Entertainment had already anticipated that the game would come to consoles.

Among all the prominent announcements of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Held this Sunday there were games of all kinds and sizes. For this reason, you may have been able to overlook the news about Naraka: Bladepoint, the battle royale that focuses the battle on close combat.

Launches June 23 on Xbox Series and Game PassAlthough 24 Entertainment had already announced that it would come to consoles at some point after a successful launch on PC, we now have confirmation that It will be released on Xbox Series X | S on June 23. As if that were not enough, the game will be free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers from that day, as you can see in the trailer that heads the news.

If we choose to play it through Microsoft’s next-generation console, we can access a version adapted to the platform which includes the possibility of choosing between a 4K resolution at 60 fps or opting for 120 fps if we want to bet everything on the fluidity of the image.

Naraka: Bladepoint offers an action-packed combat experience for up to 60 players with melee fighting based on martial arts. We are invited to participate in the battle by controlling one of the different customizable heroes that we can provide with skills and weapons.

For PS5, although it is also confirmed, we will have to wait, since it still does not appear in the Sony Store. As we have mentioned before, the game accumulated a brutal success on PC during its first days available on the platform, even before its official launch.

