The memes left by the new Cruz Azul shield

The club board Blue Cross officially presented the new shield of the team. A few weeks before the tournament begins Opening 2022 from League MXthe set of Machine made its new image official and confirmed the version that circulated weeks ago, the nine stars that surrounded the shield disappeared.

Without much modification, the team cement it kept most of the elements of its old coat of arms; the highlight of the new image of the La Noria complex was the absence of the nine stars that referred to their championships; In addition, another element to highlight is that now the name of the team is Blue Cross Football Club.

It was through social networks that they presented the new image, on the afternoon of Monday, June 20 they published their new shield in their official accounts and made them public to all the team’s followers.

“We have such a big heart that our illusions and hopes, our memories and championships are in it; all the stars of the universe, those that were born in the past and those that are coming in the future”, were the words with which Cruz Azul announced its new image and part of the argument they presented is that they carry “the stars in their hearts”. .

In addition, the presentation was accompanied by a video that recapitulated the most emblematic shields in the entire history of Cruz Azul and made a recapitulation of the evolution of the Noria painting. Immediately on social networks the squad fans cement plant began to react to the new presentation of the club as some took advantage of the announcement to make fun of the new shield.

The new image of cement machine also gave way to creation of various memes Well, the fans did not forgive the changes they made to the team. Fanatical Internet users of Cruz Azul responded to the Machine with a series of comical images for the new shield that the light blue team will have for the next tournament.

Also, some called the absence of stars “horrible” Well, within the club’s history, the championships they have won were of “battles and efforts”, mainly the ninth star they obtained in Clausura 2021 when they broke the streak of 23 years without lifting a trophy under the direction of Juan Reynoso.

Comments like: “looks pretty much the same”, “they are cagad*!” and “such a great Shield for such small and mediocre owners”, were some of the comments that circulated on Twitter. However, reactions were mixed as some fans did like the club’s new team and they recognized the effort of the board to propose a new image for the start of the championship.

And it is that the absence of the stars were not the only complaints that arose, because the lack of reinforcements also generated memes and they took advantage of the space to make fun of the lack of signings for this season and the probability that Jonathan little head Rodríguez is a reinforcement of Club América.

It should be remembered that the change in the shield caused the delay in the sale of the new jersey, so the details that the new team shirt would wear were leaked in the networks, a fact that generated annoyance and disagreement among the fans.

Cruz Azul will face the Apertura 2022 under the directed by Diego Aguirre, who is his new coach after the dismissal of the Peruvian. At the beginning of June, the board of directors of La Noria presented the South American coach and stated that the team would live a new era and go out looking for results.

“They are going to line up because hierarchies have to be respected. Today begins a new era. I’m not interested in the above, it’s a new stage and from now on and I’ll make sure they play well”, explained Diego Aguirre to ESPN.

