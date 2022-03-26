The memes of fury of the Peruvian fans against the VAR and the referee after controversy in Peru vs Uruguay

Memes of the controversial victory of the Uruguayan team over the Peruvian team. (Photo: Conmebol and Composition)

The Peruvian team faced its counterpart from Uruguay in a match that took place at the stadium Centenary of Montevideo. Both teams came out with the intention of winning and thus ensuring a place that will take them to the Qatar 2022 World Cup to be held in November.

The ‘charrúa’ team went ahead on the scoreboard and scored their first goal minutes before the end of the first half of the match. However, at the start of the second half, the ‘red and white’ team made some changes to seek a draw.

Throughout the second half, the Peruvian team sought a tie in order to continue with their dream of qualifying directly for the world Cup. His insistence was so great that a few minutes after the end of the match, Miguel Trauco He made a powerful shot from almost half court.

The ball was going with great speed, so the Uruguayan goalkeeper abruptly stepped back to catch the ball, also, when the ball reached his hands, it went into the goal, causing the Peruvian fans and players to ask for the goal to be charged.

Despite the fact that many identified that the ball had entered, the Brazilian referee decided to ignore the request of the Peruvians and continued with the match as if nothing had happened, he did not even consult with the WHERE if it had been a goal.

Finally at 95 minutes the match ended and the Uruguayan team qualified for the Qatar World Cup 2022 amid the outrage of the fans of the Peruvian team, who traveled to Montevideo to encourage the ‘bicolor’.

On social networks, thousands of Peruvian fans expressed their outrage at the referee’s decision, creating different memes. What’s more, They asked CONMEBOL to investigate what happened and, if possible, punish the Brazilian for favoring the Uruguayan team. .

WHEN IS PERU’S NEXT MATCH?

The Peruvian team will be measured on Tuesday the 29th against its similar Paraguay and that will be your last chance to get a seat that will take us to Qatar World Cup 2022. If he wins, he will have to face a meeting with the representative of the Asian confederation.

It must be remembered that the last time both teams met was in October 2020, for the start of the South American Qualifiers. That game took place in Asunción, where the final result was 2-2.

HOW DOES PARAGUAY COME TO FACE PERU?

Paraguay had a tight match against Ecuador, a rival who equaled 1-1 with the ‘bicolor’ last day and who hopes to continue in their privileged position in the standings in order to tempt a place in the World Cup. Although the ‘guaraní’ squad is among the last places, it will seek to ruin the plans directed by Ricardo Gareca.

