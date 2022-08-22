The memes of Pumas and Cruz Azul for the goals of Day 10 of Liga MX

The fans made fun of Pumas and Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter/ @XxAlejandro97)

The date 10 of the tournament of the Liga MX left different fans upset about the results they had Blue Cross y Pumas with their respective rivals. The Machine was defeated 7 – 0 against AmericaMeanwhile he National University Club fell home with a marker 1 – 5.

Therefore, different fans made fun of what happened. Through social networks, Internet users spread a series of memes for their performances Machine and the felines since the way in which they lost their games generated astonishment and dissatisfaction at the same time.

(Photo: Twitter/@El_azulino9)

Because both teams are from Mexico City and are also considered the most important in the Liga MX, the fans made a series of jokes and claims, because they described the defeat of their teams as “shameful”.

Among the most criticized figures of the auriazules were Dani AlvesNico Freire, Julio Gonzalez y Andres Lillini; each one was questioned about their role in the club; Since the arrival of the Brazilian side, the team has not found the formula that generates results, so some considered that a restructuring was necessary.

(Photo: Twitter/@Pumajestad)

Even the fans of the UNAM team asked for the Lillini’s impeachment They pointed him out as the main culprit of the situation. While in La Noria those identified were Sebastian Jurado, Diego Aguirre y Uriel Antuna because they did not offer the expected show and took a “painful” defeat in the young classic.

The first game that meant a win was America vs Cruz Azul in the Aztec stadiumfrom the first half the score was already abysmal as the teams went to rest with a preliminary result 3 – 0 and the celestial they left with a player sent off.

The fans mocked the victory of Pumas and Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter)

As the game progressed and the 90 minutes of the game were completed, the scoreboard was left with a result of seven goals against.

The followers of the Machine they were so dissatisfied that they asked for the Uruguayan’s dismissal; This discomfort came at the request of the directive since immediately took actions y fired Aguirre a day after his loss to America.

(Photo: Twitter)

When it was your turn Pumas will face before Santosthe scenario experienced by the group from La Noria was repeated in Ciudad Universitaria.

the field of University Olympic Stadium witnessed the annoyance of the fans since at the break of the first half the College students they already lost with three goals against; the annotations were made by Harold Preciado and Fernando Gorriarán, for which the fans feared for the team because they considered that there could still be more goals in the complementary part.

The memes of Pumas and Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter)

And the fear of the Pumas fans was fulfilled as they received two more goals against in the complementary part; at minute 50 Juan Brunetta made the fourth and by minute 78 Leonardo Suárez made the fifth. The final score could have been left with six goals, but due to the annulment of the play, it was not counted and was annulled.

The fans were upset with Andrés Lillini (Photo: Twitter)

Lillini’s team did manage to make a minimal score that prevented them from leaving at zero (Photo: Twitter)

But different from Blue CrossLillini’s team did manage to make a minimal score that prevented them from going to zero since they did not have the necessary time to reverse the result. John Ignatius Dinenno He was in charge of scoring the only goal for the Auriazul team at minute 79 after a corner kick and connecting an accurate header.

memes of the defeat of Pumas and Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter)

memes of the Pumas defeat against Santos (Photo: Twitter)

KEEP READING:

Diego Aguirre out of Cruz Azul: the board dismissed the Uruguayan

The eagles take flight: America thrashed Cruz Azul 7-0 in the Clásico Joven

Carlos Hermosillo exploded against Diego Aguirre: “he will not achieve great things with Cruz Azul”