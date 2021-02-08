The memes of the historic triumph of Tigres against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup

A penalty taken by Gignac was enough for the Tigers to achieve a victory over Brazilian team Palmeiras (Photo: Daniel Becerril / Reuters)

A penal charged for Pierre Gignac in minute 54 it was enough for the Tigers, the Mexican team of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, will achieve a victory over the Brazilian team Palm Trees at Club World Cup.

The surge of memes before the historic triumph Do not be late. And it is that, with this triumph, the Monterrey team assured its pass to the Club World Cup final in Qatae, marking a milestone by becoming the first Mexican team and the entire Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean Soccer (Concacaf) to play the final of this prestigious sports tournament.

Thursday, Tigres will play against German Bayern Munich or Egyptian Al-Ahly. So the fans of the felines scoffed and celebrated the triumph.

Some of the nice memes expressed the joy that a Mexican team reached the final of this important tournament (Photo: Twitter @ juanfutbol)

It was a relatively close match, although Tigres maintained better control of the ball throughout the entire game case. The university club made 4 shots on goal while the Brazilian only one, they also had more time in possession of the ball.

Wave of memes celebrating the victory of Tigres did not wait (Photo: Twitter / @Malamigo_medina)

The Bayern Munich is one of the most relevant teams in Germany and Europe. According to figures from Deloitte It has the fourth largest budget club in the world. He has 30 titles as champion of the first division of his country. It is the only German club that has won the Champions League more than once.

The Al Ahly is the team with the most cups of Egypt, has its headquarters in the city of Cairo. He has 42 Egyptian First Division League cups.

Soccer fans throughout Mexico celebrated the well-deserved achievement of Tigres with a touch of irony and humor (Photo: Twitter / @DePeso_)

Some of the nice memes expressed the joy of a Mexican team arriving at the end of this important tournament. This feeling was shared among many sports fans who, although they are not followers of this Monterrey team, cannot help feeling true National proud with this relevant victory.

Fans from all teams joined the Tigres celebration (Photo: Twitter / @ MfacioR7)

Others were not very optimistic about the duel that the UANL team has ahead of them, since the most likely contender is Bayern, a club in which some of the most internationally recognized players play, including: Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Manuel Neuer y Thomas Müller.

Others were not optimistic about the duel that the UANL team has ahead of them (Photo: Twitter / @m_eduvargas)

Some people took the opportunity to refer to the fact that Club Monterrey, rival of the Tigers, has not managed in its history to reach the final of the Club World Cup.

