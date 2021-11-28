The memes of the Libertadores final: Gabigol’s goal that brought the worst memory to River fans and Flamengo’s unusual mistake

Fans were dispatched with a large collection of memes on social media

palm trees He became champion of the 2021 edition of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Flamengo in a 100% Brazilian final that was played this Saturday at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay. The final was captivating: the São Paulo team took the lead prematurely, but the Cariocas managed to reach a draw and take the definition to overtime. In overtime, the Verdao he achieved the winning goal thanks to a blunder at the start of a rival footballer.

All these condiments that gave color to the final had their usual correlate on social networks. Twitter users were dispatched with a flood of memes that remembered, above all, the final of 2019 in which Gabigol stood out against River Plate. There was also mockery towards the aforementioned blooper of Andreas Pereira that allowed Deyverson make it 2-1 and thus gave Palmeiras a chance to win in overtime.

That goal of Gabigol 27 minutes into the second half that allowed Flamengo to reach a partial draw against Palmeiras this afternoon fired in the Argentine fans the memory of the 2019 final. That day, in Lima, River won 1-0 with a goal from the Colombian Rafael Santos Borré from the first half, but the goals of the Brazilian striker in minutes 89 ‘and 92’ allowed the Rio team to reverse the score and win the title in an agonizing way. This time, the attacker – who, like two years ago, touched the trophy on entering the field of play – was not so lucky and the celebrations were not on his side.

While the rest of the taunts were redirected to Andreas Pereira. There were four minutes into the first overtime when the player received a back pass from David Luiz, but he made a bad control of the ball and lost to the strong pressure of Deyverson. The one from Flamengo was thrown on the floor while his rival went at full speed in the direction of the goal and was hand in hand with Diego Alves. The Palmeiras attacker did not hesitate: he defined low and, although the ball was slightly deflected in the goalkeeper’s body, the shot was destined for the net. It was the 2-1 that unleashed the madness of the fans of the Verdao in the stands of the Centenario stadium in Montevideo.

The funniest memes of the final between Palmeiras and Flamengo:

KEEP READING:

The beginner error of a Flamengo defender that gave the Copa Libertadores to Palmeiras

Confusion and controversy in the final of the Libertadores: the imperceptible hand in the draw of Flamengo that unleashed the fury of Palmeiras

Palmeiras defeated Flamengo in Montevideo and was crowned two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores